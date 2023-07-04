MetLife’s “7.8 National Insurance Public Awareness Day” Empowers Strugglers and Promotes Insurance Welfare

MetLife Launched the “7.8 National Insurance Public Awareness Day” to Work Harder for the Strugglers

MetLife, the leading global insurance company, has recently announced the launch of the “7.8 National Insurance Public Awareness Day” in an effort to further enhance the synergy and initiative of the insurance industry to serve the national strategy and protect the country and people’s livelihood. The event coincides with an important moment for the insurance industry to accelerate high-quality development.

According to a spokesperson from MetLife, the company will fully implement the theme of the event and closely link the headquarters and local branches. They will strengthen the publicity of insurance knowledge through a variety of activities, reaching out to the public and paying tribute to the strugglers. The aim is to showcase the hard work and dedication of MetLife employees, who are committed to serving the community.

MetLife has always actively participated in social welfare undertakings since its establishment. The company has been dedicated to children’s care, assistance to vulnerable groups, community care, and health protection, among others. It promotes diverse and inclusive social welfare efforts. This year, during the “7.8 National Insurance Public Awareness Day,” MetLife employees will join people from all over the world to enthusiastically participate in the “Healthy Life Every Day” insurance public welfare activities. This will create a closed loop of public + insurance love transmission, highlighting the importance and greatness of insurance.

In addition to the public awareness activities, MetLife will continue to actively implement the “Five Accesses to Insurance” campaign, focusing on preventing illegal fundraising and anti-insurance fraud. The company plans to go into communities and educate the public about financial knowledge related to insurance, promoting the value and benefits of insurance. MetLife’s official media matrix will also carry out publicity campaigns during the event, focusing on insurance knowledge popularization, risk prevention, and consumer rights protection. The aim is to guide consumers to improve their risk prevention awareness and ability.

MetLife has successfully held the “7.8 National Insurance Public Awareness Day” for the past 11 years. The event has become a cultural business card of the insurance industry, with a lasting and far-reaching impact. The company remains committed to deepening the event, continuously strengthening insurance publicity work, improving insurance protection services, and enhancing public welfare efficiency. MetLife aims to help every struggler and contribute to the overall well-being of society.

