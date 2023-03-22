Wednesday March 22, 2023, 2:08 pm

Islamabad: Metro Orange Line Inauguration Ceremony There has been significant progress in the corruption case, the former director of DMA was arrested from the surrounding court after the bail was rejected.

In the court of Islamabad Special Judge Central, significant progress has been made in the corruption case of 98 lakhs in the bills of the opening ceremony of the Metro Orange Line.

Former director DMA Shakeel Arshad and DD were arrested after the interim bail was rejected, Special Judge Central Azam Khan rejected the bail, the accused was taken into custody by the FIA ​​when the bail was rejected.