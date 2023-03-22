Home News Metro Orange Line Inauguration Ceremony Corruption Case, Former Director Arrested
News

Metro Orange Line Inauguration Ceremony Corruption Case, Former Director Arrested

by admin
Metro Orange Line Inauguration Ceremony Corruption Case, Former Director Arrested

98 lakh corruption case in Metro Orange Line inauguration bills, file photo

Wednesday March 22, 2023, 2:08 pm

Islamabad: Metro Orange Line Inauguration Ceremony There has been significant progress in the corruption case, the former director of DMA was arrested from the surrounding court after the bail was rejected.

In the court of Islamabad Special Judge Central, significant progress has been made in the corruption case of 98 lakhs in the bills of the opening ceremony of the Metro Orange Line.

Former director DMA Shakeel Arshad and DD were arrested after the interim bail was rejected, Special Judge Central Azam Khan rejected the bail, the accused was taken into custody by the FIA ​​when the bail was rejected.

See also

Shahbaz Sharif also inaugurated 330 megawatt Thal Navathar projects

See also  Accelerate the construction of a unified national market and gain new advantages in international competition and cooperation - China Daily

You may also like

Why spider expert Codadrea from Essen is so...

Workshops aim to reinforce the correct handling of...

Francia Márquez denounced alleged attack during her visit...

Robert Habeck doesn’t understand that the majority doesn’t...

Illegal mining activities multiply in Napo and deforest...

Atrato waters. Social Control 2022.

Microsoft Receives First Native Certification for Cloud Data...

Alto Paraná does not have a presence on...

A man was murdered inside a Codazzi house

Protest against bike path expansion: Graz KFG politician...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy