Metropolitan city ready for the “TuttoFood” of Milan – Calabria

(ANSA) – REGGIO CALABRIA, 06 MAY – The metropolitan city of Reggio Calabria will also be at “Tuttofood”, the international fair scheduled in Milan from 8 to 11 May which has become a point of reference for the business development of the entire food & beverage supply chain. Once again, there will be many local companies, selected by public notice, who will take part in the fair. These are companies engaged in the organic, agri-food and food and wine sector and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.



“Another important showcase – said the acting metropolitan mayor, Carmelo Versace – which comes immediately after the experience at the ‘Real Italian Wine & Food’ in London. So, back to Italy, in one of the events that represent a privileged networking channel between the food industry and distribution in its various branches. Such occasions represent a real growth opportunity for the best excellences of our territory. For the metropolitan city, in fact, participation in international fairs and expos interesting sectorials is a precise political choice and is aimed at involving our companies in fundamental experiences to conquer new market spaces”.



«Even ‘Tuttofood’ – added Versace – falls within the ranks of those unmissable appointments to make our home brands known and affirmed. All together, therefore, we can really contribute to creating certain and lasting development of the metropolitan area’s production sector”. (ANSA).

