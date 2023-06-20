Metropolitan Police begins its operations in November

Andrés Meza Araujo, governor of Cesar, after a meeting with the high command of the National Police led by General William Salamanca, announced that in November the Valledupar Metropolitan Police will have a commander and will also begin operations, after the inauguration of the complementary works that are being executed.

He said that he returned very satisfied from the city of Bogotá where they also analyzed various issues related to security and public order in the department of Cesar, where kidnappings, extortion and homicides have increased in recent days.

“We made a diagnosis of the security of the department of Cesar, where General Salamanca promised to strengthen all intelligence agencies to work on five specific issues: micro-trafficking, which is one of the scourges that is affecting almost all municipalities, extortion, kidnapping that coincides with the situation we are experiencing due to the last event that occurred this Thursday morning, rustling in the north and the situation in Valledupar with theft.”

In Cesar there is great concern about the start-up of the Metropolitan Police, which was cleared up after the meeting with the general. “The operation of the Metropolitan Police is assured, on November 5 of this year General Salamanca promised to in being in Valledupar to inaugurate the complementary works that we are developing and that same day we should already have a commander appointed for the Metropolitan Police, which we consider to be very good news, taking into account the security situation we have at the moment,” he said. the governor.

