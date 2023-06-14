Metsatöll – Lääne Elu is having a Christmas party on Kirimäe

The Metsatöllu concert and midsummer fire on Friday in the park of Kirimäe manor opens Midsummer in Läänemaa.

“We will open the gates at 7 p.m.,” said Ingrid Kesler, the landlady of Kirimäe Manor. Since there is no midsummer bonfire in Taebla this year, a bonfire will also be lit on Kirimäe during the concert. “A spectacular row, a riot of fire, lighting effects and a bonfire,” said Kesler.

