Metsatöll – Lääne Elu is having a Christmas party on Kirimäe

Metsatöll – Lääne Elu is having a Christmas party on Kirimäe

Forest toll. Photo: Urmas Lauri

The Metsatöllu concert and midsummer fire on Friday in the park of Kirimäe manor opens Midsummer in Läänemaa.

“We will open the gates at 7 p.m.,” said Ingrid Kesler, the landlady of Kirimäe Manor. Since there is no midsummer bonfire in Taebla this year, a bonfire will also be lit on Kirimäe during the concert. “A spectacular row, a riot of fire, lighting effects and a bonfire,” said Kesler.

Previous articleGallery: a concert hall rises in the castle courtyard

