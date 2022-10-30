Home News Metsola: “I hope Italy continues to be at the center of the EU”. The migrants? “Let’s go back to considering them people”
Metsola: "I hope Italy continues to be at the center of the EU". The migrants? "Let's go back to considering them people"

Metsola: "I hope Italy continues to be at the center of the EU". The migrants? "Let's go back to considering them people"

BRUSSELS. «The choice of the first visit to Brussels is a good choice; it would be important to talk about the war in Ukraine. We must talk about the path that Italy will continue to take: I hope it continues to be at the center of Europe not only as a founding country, but also as a pro-European and pro-Atlantic country ». This was stated by the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, guest of «Half an hour more», on Raitre. With the Italian premier, he says, “we will also talk about the PNRR, the European ambitions on digital and the energy crisis”.

On the election of the first female Italian prime minister, “something is happening that was impossible to happen years ago – she comments -. Perhaps these elections give the sign that politics is something you can do without being intimidated, without being criticized ». Will the road be easier for Giorgia Meloni in the EU? «For me – she replied to Lucia Annunciata – it was not like that, but the fact that we have more women in leadership positions is a nice symbol. And it is a message for everyone, not just in the EU ».

The president of the European Parliament then enters the hot topics of Italian and European politics. Dwelling on the migrant dossier and answering a question from the Interior Ministry directive on NGO ships, she announces that “I will talk to Meloni about flows”. Starting from an assumption: «For many years we have forgotten that those who take a boat are people. In 2023 we commemorate the tragedy of Lampedusa and my appeal will be not to go back to the situation of 2013 when the EU did not show solidarity and did not look at life as something so precious ». At the Eurochamber “we have a package of laws on which we have a responsibility to reach an agreement before the European elections of 2024. We must not forget the respect for international law and we must not forget that we have a policy that is tough on traffickers of vulnerable people. “. Then dwelling on the Piantedosi directive, Metsola observed “one of the bills on the table concerns precisely what to do with rescues at sea. This is something we need to talk about, even with the countries from which these vulnerable people leave ».

