Mettmann pastor warned for blessing same-sex couples – Rhineland – news
Mettmann pastor warned for blessing same-sex couples – Rhineland – news

Mettmann pastor warned for blessing same-sex couples – Rhineland – news

A blessing service entitled “For All Loving Couples” was held in March. As is now known from the St. Lambertus congregation in Mettmann, someone complained anonymously to the Pope afterwards.

The Archdiocese of Cologne then banned the Mettmann pastor from further such blessing services, reports the Church News Agency.

Working group does not leave the Catholic Church

This blessing service was prepared by the “Rainbow Church for All” working group from Mettmann, which is campaigning for more acceptance of gays, lesbians and other sexual minorities in the Catholic Church. The working group has now written to the Cologne cardinal:

We no longer feel comfortable in a church where people are excluded. Since we would like to change something, we decided against leaving. The working group “Rainbow Church for All”

The press office of the Archdiocese of Cologne announced that it was basically not possible to comment on personnel matters. The disciplined pastor is currently on vacation.

