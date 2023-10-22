Mexican Authorities Step Up Deportations of Cuban Migrants Seeking US Border

Mexican authorities have intensified their efforts to return Cuban migrants without legal status in their country who are attempting to reach the southern border of the United States. In recent weeks, deportation flights have been conducted at least once a week, with more than thirty individuals being sent back to the island on October 21.

According to the Cuban Ministry of the Interior (Minint), a total of 65 Cubans who had left the country legally or illegally were repatriated from Mexico and the Bahamas in the last two days, complying with the existing immigration agreements between the nations.

A report by the state-run Cubadebate stated that a group of 37 people, including 32 men and five women, arrived at Havana’s “José Martí” International Airport on Saturday afternoon. They had traveled to Mexico with visas and then attempted to cross the US border through irregular routes.

Another significant deportation occurred a week prior when 138 Cubans were returned to their homeland on a single flight organized by Viva Aerobús, the airline currently involved in repatriating Cubans from Mexico. The situation has put thousands of Cubans at risk, as those without proper papers or awaiting documentation in cities like Tapachula, located on the border with Guatemala, face the possibility of being sent back to the island.

In a separate incident, on Friday, 28 individuals, consisting of 27 men and one woman, who had illegally departed from Cuba by raft, were intercepted by the US Coast Guard near the Bahamas. They were subsequently taken to the United States. Notably, among the repatriated individuals, one man had been on parole when he attempted to leave the island. As a result, he will face possible prosecution as his departure violates the terms of his parole. This scenario is fairly common among illegal departures from Cuba, with many individuals awaiting trial or on parole seeking to escape the country through such means.

Since January 2023, a total of 114 return operations have been conducted, leading to the repatriation of 4,607 Cubans from various countries in the region.

The continuous return of Cuban migrants highlights the ongoing struggles faced by individuals seeking a better life outside of their home country. Furthermore, it sheds light on the challenges and complexities surrounding immigration policies and the responsibility of nations to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.

