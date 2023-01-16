Brimmed hat, leather bandolier and rifle in hand. His taste for Mexico even led him to photograph himself disguised as a hero of the Mexican Revolution. But perhaps Pablo Escobar, the Colombian cocaine kingpin, died without imagining that his northern associates would end up running his business.

From being a mere link with the US market in the 1990s, the Mexicans became the masters of the drug that is produced in Colombia: they not only finance the manufacture, but also supervise the shipment of the shipments from Colombian territory.

They are known as the “invisibles”, explains Esteban Melo, coordinator of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Colombia.

They deal with “financing, and for that they don’t need to be visible, they don’t need to have an entire armed force behind them, because they are not involved here in those territorial disputes over the drug-trafficking business,” he points out.

To date there are about 40 Mexicans captured – mainly for drug trafficking – in Colombian prisons, according to the Ombudsman.

Many are alleged emissaries of the Sinaloa Cartel or Jalisco Nueva Generación who were detained in areas where cocaine moves in the Pacific, the Caribbean and on the border with Venezuela.

There they play “a supervisory role (to) make sure that the shipments are done correctly” bound for the United States via Central America, says Kyle Johnson, an expert with the Conflict Response Foundation.

“It has turned around in terms of power between Colombians and Mexicans, simply because who controls the most profitable parts of the business has changed,” he says.

A kilo of cocaine, which can cost about $994 in Colombia, reaches $28,000 in the United States and about $40,000 in Europe, according to the specialized site Insight Crime.

-Division of labour

For just over a decade, Pablo Escobar, the kingpin of the Medellín cartel, dominated the drug trade alongside his enemies the Cali cartel. One of his accomplices, José Rodríguez Gacha, exhibited a particular taste for rancheras and horses. They nicknamed him “El Mexicano”.

The Mexicans took over the business after four decades of a failed fight against drugs. Colombia continues to be the main producer of cocaine and the United States the largest consumer.

Before “there was a kind of division of labor: the Colombians produced, stored the coca, put it on the Pacific or Caribbean coasts or in the ports; and the transfer to Mexico (…) or to the United States was carried out by Mexicans” , explains the retired general and former vice president of Colombia, Óscar Naranjo.

But with the fall of the big cartels, drug trafficking became atomized. The Mexican organizations ended up “subordinating” the Colombian ones. Under his watch, cocaine travels to the United States in speedboats or submarines.

Relegated from the North American market, the Colombian mafia focused on the European one. In the last three years, drugs have been arriving “in large tons” at ports located in Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands, Melo said.

awkward peace

Before the advance of the “invisibles”, the Colombian government turned on the alerts. “The Mexican cartels today control everything from the coca leaf to the sale of mixed cocaine in a corner of New York,” then-senator and now president Gustavo Petro tweeted in August 2019.

According to the president, these cartels are “more powerful” than those led by Escobar and the Rodríguez Orejuela brothers.

In fact, it is probable that Mexican organizations are financing Colombian groups so that they retake with blood and fire the routes and cultivation areas liberated by the FARC guerrillas in 2017 after their disarmament, according to experts.

The government, meanwhile, launched an ambitious plan to extinguish the last internal armed conflict on the continent. After his possession on August 7, Petro offered criminal benefits to organizations that renounce violence and “peacefully” dismantle the drug business, including not extradition to the United States.

“If the Colombian drug trafficking networks accept the offer to (…) ‘lay down their arms’, negotiate peace and receive judicial benefits, the Mexican cartels (…) will face the biggest cocaine production and supply challenge since the United States The United States launched the global war against drugs in 1971,” anticipated the Colombian Association of Retired Officers of the Armed Forces.