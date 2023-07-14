Mexican Hitman Pleads Guilty in 20-Year Investigation: Closure to Arellano Felix Cartel Case

Mexican Hitman Linked to Arellano Félix Cartel Pleads Guilty in North Dakota

North Dakota – After almost two decades of investigation and legal battles, a Mexican hitman associated with the notorious Arellano Félix cartel has pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges. Juan Francisco Sillas Rocha, a former top lieutenant of the cartel, entered his guilty plea on Thursday before Judge Peter Welte in Fargo, North Dakota.

Sillas Rocha pleaded guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to commit murder in support of a criminal organization. He is slated to be sentenced in 2024, and if convicted, he could face life imprisonment and hefty fines, according to the KFGO news portal.

Sillas Rocha’s attorney, Matthew Lombard, has not yet made any comments on the case. Authorities revealed that Sillas Rocha played a significant role in the Arellano Félix cartel, responsible for smuggling drugs like cocaine, marijuana, and other illicit substances into the United States for years.

The Arellano Félix cartel had long been at odds with the Sinaloa cartel, led by the infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Sillas Rocha, who was indicted in 2011 and subsequently arrested in Tijuana in the same year, was finally extradited to North Dakota in 2022 after protracted legal disputes in Mexico, according to the North Dakota federal prosecutor’s office.

An investigator from North Dakota revealed that Sillas Rocha once boasted to authorities about killing up to 30 people per month during the heyday of the Arellano Félix cartel in Tijuana. This shocking revelation magnifies the immense danger and violence associated with major drug syndicates.

The case that led to his guilty plea began in 2004 with “Operation Speed Racer,” an extensive drug investigation in Fargo. The operation uncovered an alleged criminal organization responsible for transporting methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from Washington, California, and Mexico to North Dakota and Minnesota. In total, 66 individuals were charged in 18 indictments as a result of this investigation.

With Sillas Rocha’s guilty plea, federal authorities have announced the conclusion of the investigation. “The trial, extradition, and now the guilty plea of Juan Sillas Rocha caps just over a decade of tireless coordinated efforts by investigators and prosecutors in Fargo, North Dakota, and San Diego, California, and sends a powerful message that violence perpetrated or orchestrated by individuals at the highest levels of Mexican drug trafficking organizations against individuals in the United States will not go unpunished,” said San Diego County U.S. Attorney Summer Stephan in a statement.

The guilty plea of Sillas Rocha serves as a landmark victory in the fight against drug cartels and the violence they bring, highlighting the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors on both sides of the border. As the case nears its conclusion, its impact on dismantling criminal networks and holding individuals accountable for their actions reverberates across the United States and Mexico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

