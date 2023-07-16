Home » Mexican journalist Nelson Matus, founder of the media outlet Lo Real de Guerrero, was shot to death
Mexican journalist Nelson Matus, founder of the media outlet Lo Real de Guerrero, was shot to death

The journalist received bullet wounds to the body and head.

Journalist Nelson Matus Penadirector and founder of Lo Real de Guerrero, a Mexican media outlet specializing in the red note, was shot to death this Saturday in Acapulco (Guerrero).

Matus Peña was about to get into his vehicle, which was in a store parking lot, when he was attacked by the assassins. The victim was shot multiple times and received bullet wounds to the body and head head.

Members of the Mexican Army and the National Guard went to the scene and found Matus still with vital signs. However, despite first aid being applied, the journalist died as a result of the seriousness of the injuries, local media reported.

Matus’s death has been confirmed by the newspaper he ran, which shared a statement on social media expressing condolences to his family and friends. “Lo Real de Guerrero expresses its most sincere condolences on the sensitive death of journalist Nelson Matus. We join the deep sorrow that overwhelms his family and friends, extending our most sincere condolences. Rest in peace,” the message reads.

On August 29, 2017, the journalist had already suffered an armed attack in Acapulco, from which he emerged unharmed. In March of that same year, the mother of the portal’s administrator, Reina Balbuena, was assassinated.

