Mexican Migrants Rescued After Being Abandoned Near Border Wall by Criminal Gangs

Title: Group of Mexican Migrants Rescued After Being Abandoned near Border Wall

Mexicali, Baja California – The Mexicali Public Security department successfully rescued a group of 17 Mexican migrants who were reportedly abandoned in a remote area near the border wall, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

The group, consisting of 13 men and four women from various Mexican states, was discovered inside a white vehicle adorned with United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) logos in the Ladrillera neighborhood of Mexicali on Saturday. Fortunately, the migrants were found before any serious health complications ensued, despite being exposed to the scorching temperatures prevalent in the city.

In a concerning development, the Baja California Ministry of Health disclosed that 23 people have tragically lost their lives due to heatstroke in the past ten days. The incident highlights the dangers faced by migrants attempting to cross the border amid extreme weather conditions.

David Pérez Tejada, the delegate of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Baja California, addressed the discovery of the vehicle, denouncing the apparent tactic employed by criminal organizations operating in the region.

“It is already another modus operandi of the criminal gangs of polleros and coyotes, who are labeling pickups on the Mexican side as if they were American patrol cars,” Pérez Tejada stated. “Under false pretenses, they lure people, telling them to ‘get on here’ and reassuring them that it’s a United States patrol, ensuring they won’t face any issues when crossing.”

Following this incident, a spokesperson from the Border Patrol expressed concern over transnational criminal organizations profiting from human and contraband smuggling.

“Impersonating law enforcement is reckless and illegal and is just one example of the smuggling tactics used by criminal groups,” the Border Patrol spokesperson emphasized. “CBP remains vigilant against this type of illegal activity.”

As authorities continue to combat these illegal practices, incidents like the recent rescue underscore the risks that migrants face in their pursuit of a better life. Measures must be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of those attempting to cross the border, including increased cooperation between Mexican and American law enforcement agencies.

