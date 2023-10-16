Mexican President Reaffirms Support for Cuba, Denies Alleged Oil Sanction

Mexican President López Obrador Affirms Support for Cuba, Denies Alleged Sanctions

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, reiterated his country’s unwavering support for Cuba, including the supply of oil, despite recent allegations of sanctions. Speaking at a press conference, the president firmly stated that Mexico would never turn its back on Cuba, a country suffering from an unjust blockade.

The president’s remarks came in response to a question from a journalist regarding claims of an alleged sanction by Exibank for the supply of oil to Cuba. López Obrador dismissed the accusation, asserting that the United States had not expressed any concerns about Mexico’s decision to provide crude oil to its neighbor.

Addressing the issue, López Obrador highlighted that the director of the state oil company, Pemex, Octavio Oropeza, had categorically denied the existence of any such sanctions. The president emphasized that Mexico stands in solidarity with the Cuban people, who have been enduring an inhumane and unjust blockade. He firmly asserted that Mexico does not require permission from any foreign government to aid Cuba, as it is a free, independent, and sovereign nation.

López Obrador also referred to the mutual support between Mexico and Cuba during the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that just as Mexico received assistance from Cuba when it needed specialist doctors, Mexico would reciprocate by supplying oil to Cuba if the Cuban government requested it.

Expressing his commitment to universal brotherhood, justice, and solidarity, López Obrador stated that Mexico takes pride in being different and rejects the conservative ideologies that seek to divide nations. He shrugged off allegations of fines and loan denials by Exibank, reiterating that there were no such penalties or impediments. He referenced the statements made by Pemex’s director, emphasizing that the accusations were baseless.

Mexico’s steadfast support for Cuba’s struggle against the blockade remains unchanged, as López Obrador reaffirmed his commitment to fraternity, justice, and solidarity with all peoples. The president concluded by highlighting the importance of being different and embracing ideologies, such as communism and populism, if they are aligned with the principles of fairness and humanism.

The press conference shed light on Mexico’s dedication to standing by Cuba in its fight against adversity, further cementing the bond between the two nations. As Mexico continues to champion its principles of solidarity, it remains committed to assisting Cuba in any way possible.

(With information from Prensa Latina)

