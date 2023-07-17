Mexican Regional Singers Calle 24 and Chinese Bales Arrested in California for Possession of Weapons

Mexican Regional Singers Arrested in California for Weapons Possession

California – Two well-known Mexican regional singers, Calle 24 and Chinese Bales, were arrested in California on Sunday, July 16th, for possession of weapons. The artists, who are signed to Street Mob Records, associated with Fuerza Regida’s leader Jesús Ortiz Paz, were apprehended by authorities at gunpoint in Hollywood.

The arrest took place around 1:30 am near Hawthorn Avenue and La Brea Avenue, where police intercepted two vehicles, a Rolls-Royce and a Cadillac Escalade. Upon investigation, they discovered a firearm in one of the luxury cars, as reported by KTLA News.

Following the incident, a man who was identified as the representative of one of the artists was also arrested. However, it remains unclear which of the two musicians the individual was associated with. Authorities revealed that the detainee had a pending arrest warrant in California.

Both Calle 24 and Chinese Bales were ultimately released from police custody. The singers had traveled to California as guests for a Fuerza Regida concert held at BMO Stadium on Saturday, July 15th.

Christian Humberto Avila, better known as Chinese Bales, is a rising star in the regional Mexican music scene at just 16 years old. Hailing from Guanajuato, Avila has gained popularity for his performances of Corridos Tumbados. His international fame can be attributed to his hit song, “The Fat Man Brings the Command.”

Although Avila’s musical career began in 2023, he quickly rose to stardom. His song, “El Gordo Trae el Mando,” made it to the Top 50 on Spotify Mexico and reached number 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, his track “Dijeron Que No La Iba a Lograr” garnered 5.9 million views in the United States and peaked at number 17 on the Hot Latin Songs list.

Calle 24, on the other hand, is a group that has captivated Mexican regional music enthusiasts. Lead vocalist Diego Millan spearheads the group, and they recently collaborated with Fuerza Regida on the song “Qué Está Pasando.” Calle 24’s collaboration with Chinese Bales, “Black like the panther,” has accumulated over 30 million streams on Spotify and gained over 15 million views on YouTube.

The incident involving the arrest of these prominent Mexican regional singers has sparked interest among fans and industry observers. Authorities continue to delve into the circumstances surrounding the possession of weapons. Calle 24 and Chinese Bales are expected to face legal proceedings in relation to the charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

