The recently discovered archaeological site is located within a ravine, about five kilometers northwest of the Ilopango caldera.

Archaeologists from the National Directorate of Cultural Heritage together with a team of three specialists —two archaeologists and an expert conservator in movable cultural assets of organic origin—, all members of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) of the SEC/Mexico, carried carried out a recognition and identification of the Pacún archaeological site, located in the municipality of Tonacatepeque.

The Mexican team was made up of archaeologists Rubén Manzanilla, Guillermo Goñi and Martha Sánchez, specialists in the conservation of movable cultural property. On behalf of El Salvador is the archaeologist Manuel Guerra, from the Department of Archeology of the Ministry of Culture.

“We come as technical support to see what studies can continue to be planned, through the information that is being recovered by Salvadoran archaeologists. We are with the idea of ​​taking samples for radiocarbon dating, which can be sent later to laboratories in Mexico, and flotation samples to be able to recover seeds that complement what they have already identified”, said Dr. Manzanilla.

Seeds of beans, corn and other plants were found at the site, but with the specialized study, smaller seeds could be identified that “indicate what the inhabitants were consuming,” added the specialist.

In one of the work profiles that is exposed, “it can be seen that the occupation layer is very thin and that is genius for the archeology of El Salvador, because it means that there was no previous occupation and the site did not have a later occupation, because it was covered by the ash from the eruption; They have a time capsule that will tell them what life was like, the material culture and the social organization of the people who lived there at the time it is dated, and I think that this is something unique for the archeology of any country.” added the Mexican archaeologist.

In addition, three structures made up of earthen platforms, two possible buried structures and abundant ceramic material have been identified at the site.

“We were amazed by the richness of the organic materials that we observed almost immediately and in really amazing concentrations, that is an extraordinary matter. In this way we recognized the richness of the site in those terms and the research promises that those materials allow. Later, we also had to assess the location conditions of the site”, indicated Dr. Guillermo Goñi.

For her part, Dr. Sánchez concluded that “the site is wonderful. The ash made the water evaporate quickly. The ash with the water tends to make a slightly rocky, harder material; the ears found have that hardness, we cannot say that they are petrified because that requires an analysis, but the quantity is incredible. I had never had to see that volume of ears of practically three by two meters, that is something that I have not seen in other places, at least in America, it is extraordinary and unique”.

The discovery, investigation, and analysis of the materials will help shed more light on the origins of the place, the diet, and the construction system used by the inhabitants of the Pacún site.

“Due to their characteristics, the structures are similar to those of Joya de Cerén. They are platforms built by the ancient settlers and on them they built the houses made with bahareque walls and grass roofs”, said the archaeologist Guerra.

The difference is that the site, discovered by a local resident, is much earlier than Joya de Cerén. “We can talk about 200 years older” and was buried by the eruption of the Ilopango volcano, which is estimated to have occurred in the middle of the 5th century, Guerra explained.

