Mexico captures and will deport the US gang leader who was allegedly imprisoned in El Salvador

The city police Mexico captured on Tuesday José Wilfredo Ayala Alcántara, alias “El Indio de Hollywood”, one of the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha accused of multiple crimes in the United States, reported authorities in the Mexican capital.

Ayala Alcántara is considered the second highest leader in command of MS-13 in El Salvador and is wanted by the US federal police (FBI).

In a statement, the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC) reported that in a coordinated operation, agents from this unit, with the support of agents from the Secretary of the Navy-Armed Mexico (Semar) and the National Intelligence Center (CNI) arrested a man with an arrest warrant in Houston, Texas, at the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, in the center of the city.

“The detainee of Salvadoran nationality was wanted for homicide, aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon of war, use of false documentation, among others,” said the SSC although the identity of the detainee was not disclosed.

In addition, he pointed out the operation that allowed the location and arrest of the subject, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, wanted by the United States authorities for various crimes.

The capital’s security agency indicated that the capture followed up on a citizen complaint in which it referred to “a foreign person, possibly a member of a criminal group that operates in Central America, who was in the country illegally, and that he had an arrest warrant issued by Houston County, Texas.”

After the complaint, the investigation and intelligence work revealed that the subject “was hiding, with a false identity, in the municipalities of Mixquiahuala and Tunititlán, in the state of Hidalgo, in the center of the country, as well as in the center of the city. of Mexico«.

The last time the whereabouts of “El Indio de Hollywood” in El Salvador was known was during his arrest on July 11, 2020 in the municipality of Nahuilingo, Sonsonate, when the then Minister of Security, Rogelio Rivas, announced the capture of “one of the main leaders of the MS gang nationwide.”

He was arrested in the municipality of Nahuilingo, Sonsonate, after an investigation by the Elite Division against Organized Crime, DECO.

Ayala Alcántara was accused of the crimes of illegal possession of firearms, aggravated robbery, reckless driving, public disorder, illegal groups, terrorist organizations, among others. During the procedure, three pistols and a shotgun were seized from him.

The then Minister of Security, Rogelio Rivas, after confirming the capture said: “We are not going to rest until we bring peace and tranquility to the Salvadoran people.”

It is not clear if “El Indio de Hollywood” fled from a prison in El Salvador (which was never reported) or was released by the Salvadoran authorities as part of an agreement between the Nayib Bukele government and the gangs.

It is not yet established when it would be handed over to the US authorities.

Ayala Alcántara is on the list of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) that accused 13 dangerous leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) in February for crimes of narcoterrorism. His name was inscribed in the four fugitives for which the US offers $20,000 in reward for the members of the MS-13 of the Ranfla Nacional.