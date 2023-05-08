Mexico: Childhood behind bars – NPLA

Facebook

On April 30th, Mexico celebrated Children’s Day. A day when thousands of girls and boys pursue leisure activities and do things that are important to their well-being. However, not everyone has this freedom. April 30th is also a day of reflection. Because the children who spend it in prison experience it very differently. It is important to know the living conditions under which the girls and boys grow up with their imprisoned mothers. This is the only way to demand the rights that these children have and to which the prison authorities are actually obligated.

In 2021, 340 mothers and 343 children were living in Mexican detention centers. These numbers come from a report (National Diagnosis of Penitentiary Supervision, DNSP) published by the State Human Rights Commission. An official statistic registered in February this year 335 women who live with their children in penal institutions – the exact number of children is not mentioned in it. Thus, these girls and boys remain invisible. And without clear numbers, any problems in the penal system can neither be precisely defined nor solved.

Article 10 of the Mexican Penal Code provides the legal framework for a childhood behind bars. A woman’s right to motherhood is regulated there, even under deprivation of liberty. Also, this article guarantees adequate accommodation for you and your children. Furthermore, Article 36 of the same law stipulates that children may stay with their mothers during childbirth and breastfeeding and beyond until they reach the age of three. During this time, the prison authority must respect and ensure their rights based on the principle of the best interests of the child and fundamental human rights. Despite this clearly defined legal framework, there are serious problems in some prisons. This is the conclusion reached by civil society organizations such as Legal Assistance for Human Rights (ASILEGAL) and even state institutions whose task it is to control prison conditions: there is a lack of food, education and toys – all things that the state is required by law to provide.

The 2021 DNSP report found deficiencies in prison conditions in 85 of the 114 women’s prisons surveyed. A lack of funds from the state leads to a poor infrastructure. As a result, the detainees cannot fully enjoy their rights. An example leads the investigative medium Documenta of all detention centers in Mexico, only eleven have a maternity ward and only 27 have rooms for early childhood education (twelve of them in the state of Michoacán alone).

Further data from Documenta and from a survey of inmates in 2021 show that 58 percent of inmates do not consider their children’s nutrition to be appropriate. In addition, 79.2 percent of women believe that their children receive an inadequate education. 96 percent of the children would have to do without school materials, 89 percent have no toys, which directly influences the personal and cognitive development of girls and boys.

The NGO Reinserta, which takes care of children in the Mexican prison system, also reports: The isolation has a negative impact on the emotional and physical condition of the children and on their social development. In addition, they are often victims of physical or emotional violence. On the one hand by beatings, on the other hand by the narrowness in the overcrowded prisons.

All of this gives ASILEGAL cause for concern for the well-being of the children who are behind bars with their mothers. They therefore call on civil society to become aware of the problems. Furthermore, ASILEGAL also calls on the responsible authorities to have an increased sense of responsibility. Politicians must take action to address the identified deficiencies and ensure that the resources allocated to prisons meet children’s needs. Because the precarious prison conditions are a symptom of a sick prison system that disregards human rights – despite a clear legal basis, despite international binding standards and despite the constitutional reform of 2011, which made human rights from international treaties constitutional rights.

childhood behind bars