Mexico: Criminalization leads to death

(Mexico City, April 24, 2023, let’s get misinformed) The fire in the detention center for migrants in Ciudad Juárez on March 27 happened against the background of an intensifying criminalization of refugees. This is due to the measures taken at national and regional level to tighten controls on undocumented entries. Before the fire broke out, the detainees had demanded that basic rights be respected: access to water, food and essential toiletries. 39 people (28 from Guatemala, 13 from Honduras, 13 from Venezuela, 12 from El Salvador, one from Colombia and one from Ecuador) died in the fire because the staff remained inactive and did not take any rescue measures.

This tragedy was neither a coincidence nor an accident. On the contrary, it was the result of several developments. Specifically, two circumstances led to the disaster. For one, it was the negligence and oversight of officials on the day of the fire that caused the deaths. As documented by various media, guards refused to open the cells after the fire broke out. They did not notify any authorities and did not contact the fire brigade, civil protection or medical rescue personnel. Also, no safety measures planned for such an emergency were implemented.

On the other hand, the fire and deaths were the result of a complex and lengthy (US-imposed) process of state and regional migration control. This is particularly evident in the criminalization of migrants and the prevention of border crossings by the National Institute for Migration (Migration’s national institute, INM). People from northern Central America (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador) and, more recently, Venezuelans are particularly affected. Since the migrant caravans (2018-2019) and especially during the Corona pandemic (2020-2022), various organizations and media have pointed out that human rights violations have occurred repeatedly at various INM facilities in the north and south of the country some of which ended fatally.

The criminalization of refugees must stop. Because these people do not commit a crime if they leave their country because of economic, political or socio-ecological circumstances. Migration and crossing borders is an attempt to lead a dignified life. The narratives set by recent US administrations and repeated by the INM that prioritize “control of migration” and “close borders” over respect for the rights and dignity of migrants must be challenged and broken.

