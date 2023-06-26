Mexico defeated Honduras 4-0 in its debut in the 2023 Gold Cup – Diario La Página

After previous commitments of the Mexican team such as the problematic Nations League, which ended with the short process of Diego Cocca, what is supposed to be the most important CONCACAF tournament at the national team level has started for Jimmy Lozano and company.

The Tri’s first rival in the 2023 Gold Cup, Honduras, from the start of the match noted its lack of quality players, which helped the green team a lot, because in a moment of crisis like the one they are going through with a disconnected game and without offensive depth, he knew how to seize the moment and go ahead on the scoreboard in less than a minute of the game.

At 50 seconds, Luis Romo hit him outside the area and plunged into the lower left corner of the Honduran goal.

And although the catrachos showed their very low level, which has them in a crisis of results, Mexico continues to miss plays made for goal, but even so they were able to pull off another rather bizarre play for the second goal.

Again it was Romo, who at minute 22 and after a corner kick, Jesús Gallardo took a header that stung the grass and it was left to Luis Romo, who only had to put his head up in front of the frame and push the ball.

For the second 45 minutes there were more scores from El Tri, who at half speed was able to make a real win.

The third goal of the duel was the work of the champion in Greece, Orbelín Pineda, who at 51 managed to shoot after reaching the area with the ball dominated and sentencing the duel in favor of Jimmy Lozano’s team

At minute 63, Romo gave a bad pass to Sánchez, who composed it and left Luis Chávez alone before the goalkeeper, who with three fingers could make it 4-0 on the scoreboard

Although there was a series of shouts towards players like Uriel Antuna, due to his recent performance with the national team, in the end the stands, with a very good start in Houston, supported the Aztec team that in a certain way begins a new stage, but that must demonstrate the same level of intensity and quality throughout the tournament, which has become an obligation to win.

