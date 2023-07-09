Mexico defeats Costa Rica and qualifies for the 2023 Gold Cup semifinals – Diario La Página

The Mexican National Team won 2-0 against Costa Rica in a match played at the AT&T Stadium, those led by Jimmy Lozano made the forecasts valid and managed to get past the quarterfinals, obtaining their pass to the semifinals of the 2023 Gold Cup.

Despite the fact that they did not show spectacular football, they did enough to overcome the Ticos, although it is clear that they have many aspects to continue improving if they want to aspire to be serious candidates for the title.

El Tri extended its losing streak against the Costa Ricans, who have not beaten them since October 2013.

Costa Rica was slightly better in the first half, had possession of the ball and generated the best goal arrival after eight minutes with a shot from Anthony Contreras that was deflected by Memo Ochoa

Mexico took the lead at the beginning of the second half when Henry Martín was brought down by Kendall Watson inside the area, for a penalty that Orbelín Pineda converted at 52 with a soft shot and placed to the left post of goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro, who beat the opposite side.

The Ticos tried to react and get the equalizer, but without clarity, the most dangerous was a shot at 67 by Aarón Suárez that went over the Mexican goal.

The Tricolor liquidated the match at 87 when Roberto Alvarado sent a cross from the left to the small area where Erick Sánchez arrived to send the ball into the back of the net.