Mexico: Drought in Chiapas hits fisheries and agriculture

The Malpaso Dam is the third largest water reservoir in Mexico after the La Angostura and Chicoasén I dams. Due to the persistent heat and severe drought in Chiapas, the water level of the dams has dropped to record levels.

The Netzahualcoyotl Dam, better known as Malpaso, has now uncovered the ruins of a 16th-century Dominican church that had been submerged by the construction of the dam at Quechula. Many tourists are enthusiastic, but local residents are concerned.

The fact that the water level can drop so much due to climate influences reveals the vulnerability of thousands of villagers who made a living from animal husbandry or fishing. Now there is no more grazing land and no income can be hoped for from fishing. Instead, people are struggling with crushing debt.

Over 120 fish farmers in the Quechula region have lost everything, their cages and their fish, and are now sitting on a debt of 500,000 pesos per person [weit über 25.000 Euro]. In her opinion, the fault for the misery is not only the drought but also the poor water management of the Federal Commission for Electricity (CFE). “The flooding of the region has left us with nothing, we have no land, we are 100 percent dependent on water and now we have this pile of debt. What should we do?”

The state drought monitor says the entire Chiapas region is currently suffering from an “exceptionally dry” climate, but the four most severe stages of drought have not yet been reached. The climatic situation is also causing difficulties for agriculture in other regions of Chiapas.

Journalist Isaín Mandujano reported on his Twitter account: “A friend of mine, a farmer who knows the country, said to me: if it doesn’t rain in the central valleys region of Chiapas in the next few days, we have to go with it expect catastrophic effects on livestock and agriculture. He told me that the cows are starving because there is nothing left to eat. And the few farmers who have money are starting to buy the pasture land where at least something is still growing, to save their flocks.”

With the nationwide heat wave, the importance of sustainable agricultural practices that facilitate adaptation to and mitigate the effects of climate change is clear. That is the central message of June 17, declared by the United Nations as Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

