Mexico Expresses Concern Over Floating Barrier on Rio Grande, Citing Violation of Treaties

Mexico Raises Concerns Over Floating Barrier on the Rio Grande

MEXICO CITY (CNN) – Mexico has sent a diplomatic note to the US government expressing concern about a floating barrier installed on the Rio Grande in Texas at the Piedras Negras-Eagle Pass International Railroad Bridge. The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Friday that the barrier violates treaties and impedes the flow of water.

Citing violations of the International Waters Treaty of 1944, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined the issue in a statement. Article 17 of the treaty states that “The use of the channels of the international rivers for the discharge of floods or other excess water will be free…” Mexico argues that the floating barrier installed by the state of Texas within the channel of the Rio Grande, from the Eagle Pass area, goes against this provision.

Furthermore, the floating barrier is also claimed to violate Article IV B.1 of the 1970 Boundary Treaty. According to this treaty, both countries must prohibit the construction of works that could cause diversion or obstruction of the river’s normal course or flood flows in the main channel and adjacent lands up to a recommended distance from the international boundary.

Mexico has been urging the removal of both the floating barrels and the barbed wire fence that were installed in the Rio Grande bed since June 26. Mexican authorities are concerned about potential runoff obstruction and diversion towards Mexican territory. They also argue that the river’s course should be taken into consideration before installing such elements in the future.

The floating barrier, which has sparked tensions between both countries, has been the subject of ongoing discussions between Mexico and the United States. Mexico’s diplomatic note serves as a formal protest against the barrier’s installation.

Both countries are expected to engage in further dialogue to address Mexico’s concerns and find a resolution that respects the provisions of the international treaties. The situation highlights the delicate balance between border security measures and the shared responsibility for managing cross-border resources such as the Rio Grande, a vital water supply for both Texas and northern Mexico.

