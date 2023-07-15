Mexico Expresses Concern to United States Over Installation of Floating Border Barrier on the Rio Grande

Title: Mexico Expresses Concerns to US over Floating Border Installations on Rio Grande

The Government of Mexico has sent a diplomatic letter to the United States expressing its concern regarding the floating wall and wire fences installed by Texas along the Rio Grande and its surrounding areas. These installations were set up to prevent the crossing of migrants at the border. Mexican authorities fear that these barriers could have negative effects on the normal runoff and avenues of the Rio Grande, potentially causing obstruction and diversion.

In its statement, the Mexican Government highlights the potential consequences of the floating barriers and obstructions, particularly the impact on the river’s natural flow. They raise concerns that the trapped debris could exacerbate flooding downstream during heavy rainfalls. Quoting the 1944 International Water Treaty, Mexico argues that the extension of these barriers violates the treaty’s provision stating that “The use of the international riverbed for the discharge of floodwater or other surplus water will be free.”

Under the leadership of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Administration started deploying large orange buoys last week along the section of the Rio Grande dividing Eagle Pass (Texas) and Piedras Negras (Coahuila). The Mexican Government has expressed alarm over this move, asserting that it goes against international agreements and should not be considered an acceptable strategy to address migration.

However, it is important to note that the floating border is not the only change that the Texas-Coahuila border has undergone in recent times. The Abbott Executive also installed barricades on the international bridge connecting both cities and placed barbed wire fences along the river’s banks. The Mexican government has raised concerns about these obstructions as well, urging the United States to remove them since June 26.

In response to Mexico’s objections, the López Obrador administration emphasizes that any alterations made to the Rio Grande, including the clearing of islands and its bed, must be endorsed by the International Boundary and Water Commission, which operates between the two countries.

Last year, Mexico witnessed a significant increase in migratory processes, becoming a transit country for migrants. According to data from the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mexico ranked as both the place of origin and destination for migration. Despite the decrease in Mexican migrants from 12.42 million in 2010 to 11.19 million in 2020, with 97% residing in the United States, concerns regarding migration from Mexico to the US persist.

The issue of migration has been a critical topic for discussion between both nations. In a tripartite Summit with Canada in January, the two executives pledged to address the problem. However, Mexico opposed the restart of the United States immigration policy through the Stay in Mexico plan, which allows non-Mexican individuals to be returned to Mexico while awaiting the processing of their US immigration cases.

The ongoing debate over border security and migration policies between Mexico and the United States highlights the complex relationship between the two neighboring countries. As tensions continue to rise, negotiations and diplomatic conversations are crucial to finding a solution that addresses the concerns of both nations while respecting international treaties and human rights.

