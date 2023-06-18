Mexico, guest country for the eighth edition of the Festival of Living Arts – breaking latest news

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage presented Loja and Ecuador as the guest of honor country for the eighth edition of the International Festival of Living Arts (FIAVL), which on this occasion is Mexico; In addition, the international billboard of this great cultural event to take place from November 15 to 25, 2023.

Activity

The eighth edition of FIAVL will have a varied artistic and cultural program, and will revolve around the concept ”Encounters in motion”.

Roberto Canseco Martínez, head of the Foreign Ministry of the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador, pointed out that his country will present, among others, five shows, three of them contemporary, that capture the very essence of artistic identity; and, two that recall the richness of traditions and the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

“We will have the Contemporary Dance Group Physical Momentum; Earth Fist Musical Group; Chingonas Sound; Folkloric Ballet of the Ministry of National Defense of Mexico; and, the Mariachi”, affirmed

international billboard

For her part, María Elena Machuca, Minister of Culture, stated that along with the guest of honor country -Mexico1 others such as Peru, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Spain, Canada, Portugal, Chile, France, Japan, Egypt , Indonesia and China.

For example, they will have the Dominican National Ballet, Club de Música Criolla of the University of Piura, Olmo Teatro del Perú, The Humboldt Association / Goethe Center, Circo Dos en Vilo, Teatro So…

He noted that the official poster of FIAVL 2023 is made with artificial intelligence.

Labor

Instead, the mayor of Loja, Franco Quezada Montesinos, added that Loja has already started with the Festival in the squares, parks and theaters with artistic demonstrations, the purpose is to promote local talent. “We are not going to stop until the day the FIAVL starts; In addition, we will go to the rural neighborhoods and parishes that also need to experience this cultural event, ”he emphasized.

Regarding security, they began to protect the places together with the corresponding entities such as the National Police and the Armed Forces; in terms of access, they are managing to fix the four points of entry or exit from the city; lighting, the Southern Regional Electric Company will assume that responsibility; and, the squares and parks will be decorated to give color to the Festival.

Components

The components for this edition are: local, national and international programming; FIAVLab – Festival School; Road to Loja; Health + Art program; and a program for children and adolescents is added, aimed at meeting boys and girls with artistic experiences that will stimulate their senses, sensitivity and affections.

The expectation for this year is to exceed the figures delivered in the last edition, with more than 100 artistic, educational and recreational activities that benefit more than 21 thousand people, during and after the 11 days of the Festival. (YO)