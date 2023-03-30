Home News Mexico identifies 8 alleged perpetrators of the death of migrants
Mexico identifies 8 alleged perpetrators of the death of migrants

The Government of Mexico reported that after the initial investigations by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), 8 alleged perpetrators of the death of 39 migrants inside the National Institute of Migration (INM), in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, have been identified. .

Among the eight alleged perpetrators of the events are: two federal agents, a state immigration agent and five members of a private security company.

According to the version given by the federal authorities, the fire that consumed the place began after the migrants burned a mattress in protest against their detention.

On March 28, a video was revealed showing that, after the flames broke out, INM personnel left the place without releasing the detainees, dozens of whom died of suffocation or smoke intoxication.

