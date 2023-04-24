Mexico: López Obrador was diagnosed with Covid-19

The President of Mexico, Manuel López Obrador, was diagnosed with Covid-19, so far the executive does not present strong symptoms and is stable.

Through his social networks, Obrador made the news known and assured that he would stay at home until he felt much better: “It’s not serious. My heart is 100 and since I had to suspend the tour, I’m in Mexico City,” wrote on Twitter.

It should be remembered that this is the third time that the president has been infected with the pathogen, on the two previous occasions he did not present a picture of consideration either.

Until now, López’s agenda will be suspended and the person in charge of the press conference differences will be the Secretary of Government, Adán Augusto López.