Home » Mexico: López Obrador was diagnosed with Covid-19
News

Mexico: López Obrador was diagnosed with Covid-19

by admin
Mexico: López Obrador was diagnosed with Covid-19

The President of Mexico, Manuel López Obrador, was diagnosed with Covid-19, so far the executive does not present strong symptoms and is stable.

Through his social networks, Obrador made the news known and assured that he would stay at home until he felt much better: “It’s not serious. My heart is 100 and since I had to suspend the tour, I’m in Mexico City,” wrote on Twitter.

It should be remembered that this is the third time that the president has been infected with the pathogen, on the two previous occasions he did not present a picture of consideration either.

Until now, López’s agenda will be suspended and the person in charge of the press conference differences will be the Secretary of Government, Adán Augusto López.

See also  Beijing 2022: Sofia Goggia flag bearer in the Opening Ceremony, Michela Moioli in the closing

You may also like

Ten Hag is pleased with United’s reaction in...

Danis won Petro’s party consultation

World Earth Day Hangzhou holds themed publicity activities-Hangzhou...

Get to know Chemnitz University of Technology on...

Bannon defeats Boufal in the Qatari Championship

They dismantle a network that manufactured counterfeit dollars...

Apellis Presents Phase 3 Functional Analyses of SYFOVRE...

The Royal Army loses from USM with a...

Is Lina Tejeiro in charge of maternity?

There are large-scale precipitation in the central and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy