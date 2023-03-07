Mexiko-Stadt/San Antonio La Ciénega. The Mazahua mobile phone app, designed to help save the indigenous Mazahua language from disappearing, is now deployed. The application was developed by César Cruz, a former mechatronics student at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Mazahua is spoken less and less. In the case of the rural town of San Antonio La Ciénega in the state of México, it has been disappearing for 50 years, even though it is the official language there. Those who still speak Mazahua are mostly older people, also called “tíos”. They report that hearing Spanish in the community used to be exceptional. Today the opposite is the case and young people no longer speak the indigenous language.

Official data from the State Institute for Economic and Geographical Data Collection also reflect such tendencies. In 2010, around 136,000 people ruled Mazahua, in 2020 there were still 132,000. It is currently still used in twelve communities in the states of Mexico and Michoacán.

Based on this, César Cruz, who himself comes from the municipality of San Antonio La Ciénega, saw the need to act against this creeping “extinction”. He started developing an application called MazahuaApp. In this way, children and young people from the community should learn the indigenous language and prevent it from dying out.

The app as a digital tool for the purpose of preserving the indigenous language is based on the thesis of the mechatronics student of the Faculty of Engineering. Cruz received support from former students of the Language and Culture course. The division of labor took place in the areas of computer science, technology, pedagogy, language and visual design of the app. The elderly residents who still speak Mazahua make up the content, their voices have been recorded and incorporated into the application.

The initiative to preserve an indigenous language using modern technological means has already shown initial positive results after a three-month pilot phase. Children and young people in San Antonio La Ciénega who used the app showed improvements in the language learning process. However, this project is trying to do more than just prevent the extinction of an indigenous language. It is evaluated as an initiative to preserve cultural diversity and thus part of the identity of the children and young people in the community.

The MazahuaApp is not the first project of this kind. As early as 2014, Unam scientists began to develop a translation program for indigenous languages.