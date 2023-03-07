Home News Mexico: MazahuaApp in use to preserve indigenous language
News

Mexico: MazahuaApp in use to preserve indigenous language

by admin
Mexico: MazahuaApp in use to preserve indigenous language

Mexiko-Stadt/San Antonio La Ciénega. The Mazahua mobile phone app, designed to help save the indigenous Mazahua language from disappearing, is now deployed. The application was developed by César Cruz, a former mechatronics student at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Mazahua is spoken less and less. In the case of the rural town of San Antonio La Ciénega in the state of México, it has been disappearing for 50 years, even though it is the official language there. Those who still speak Mazahua are mostly older people, also called “tíos”. They report that hearing Spanish in the community used to be exceptional. Today the opposite is the case and young people no longer speak the indigenous language.

Official data from the State Institute for Economic and Geographical Data Collection also reflect such tendencies. In 2010, around 136,000 people ruled Mazahua, in 2020 there were still 132,000. It is currently still used in twelve communities in the states of Mexico and Michoacán.

Based on this, César Cruz, who himself comes from the municipality of San Antonio La Ciénega, saw the need to act against this creeping “extinction”. He started developing an application called MazahuaApp. In this way, children and young people from the community should learn the indigenous language and prevent it from dying out.

The app as a digital tool for the purpose of preserving the indigenous language is based on the thesis of the mechatronics student of the Faculty of Engineering. Cruz received support from former students of the Language and Culture course. The division of labor took place in the areas of computer science, technology, pedagogy, language and visual design of the app. The elderly residents who still speak Mazahua make up the content, their voices have been recorded and incorporated into the application.

See also  The President of Mexico Obrador calls a referendum to confirm himself

The initiative to preserve an indigenous language using modern technological means has already shown initial positive results after a three-month pilot phase. Children and young people in San Antonio La Ciénega who used the app showed improvements in the language learning process. However, this project is trying to do more than just prevent the extinction of an indigenous language. It is evaluated as an initiative to preserve cultural diversity and thus part of the identity of the children and young people in the community.

The MazahuaApp is not the first project of this kind. As early as 2014, Unam scientists began to develop a translation program for indigenous languages.

You may also like

Good start for ZDF prestige project “The Swarm”

National Assembly: deputies return to the hemicycle tomorrow...

Institute of Mobility, answered the call of the...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Photo News Baoji...

Max Hess continues bronze series | TUCcurrent

Cooked sashimi served on the table

Approved debt project for Neiva

Klinsmann becomes national coach of South Korea

Chile creates a special area for the endangered...

Salvatore Mancuso received probation for four years in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy