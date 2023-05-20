Mexico: Protest against restrictions on freedom of information

Facebook

(Mexico City, May 5, 2023, let’s get misinformed) More than 200 journalists, activists and organizations have criticized President Lopez Obrador’s call to close the state Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data, INAI) to abolish. They also protested that “due to a decision by the Senate, INAI no longer had enough members to be able to meet.”

In a statement, journalists and organizations said dealing with INAI was a violation of the right to information and that “access to information about the government’s actions is constantly being obstructed. This arbitrariness is an attack on the Mexican people”.

The signatories to the notification stated that the INAI has not been able to meet since March 31 due to insufficient staffing because “the Senate has not fulfilled its constitutional obligation to appoint three INAI commissioners.” Disobeying a court decision requiring the legislature to honor its obligations.

As INAI has not been able to hold meetings for several weeks, various outstanding decisions could not be taken, such as a decision on the possibility of contesting administrative responses to requests for information. The decision was drawn up after some inquiries were not properly answered. Or the possibility of filing constitutional complaints against political decisions intended to restrict access to information.

The statement also said that the problem is compounded by “the federal government’s constant threats against INAI, from proposing that it be dissolved to allowing other institutions to take over its functions.” benefit, namely the powerful who have something to hide from society. “This is happening against a background of increasing refusals to provide requested information and abuse of withholding information by public bodies,” the statement continues.

That is why the signatories demand that a solution be found for the INAI immediately and that the violation of civil rights be ended, because this is an “unacceptable situation in a democratic state that wanted to fundamentally transform politics, but contradicts itself by denying access difficult to obtain information.”



Protest against restriction of freedom of information von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.