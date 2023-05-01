Mexico: Protest camp against Corredor Interoceánico cleared

Facebook

(Oaxaca, 30. April 2023, plan).- In the morning hours of April 28, units of the National Guard evacuated the landspolizei of the southern mexican statees oaxaca and the Navy set up a protest camp against the construction of the Interoceanic Corridor. With her Camp land and freedom blocked Residents des im Isthmus of Tehuantepec located Dorfs Mogoold man since two months the continueu the railway line, Ofe mexico Pacificcoast with beer to connect the Atlantic coast. Die farmers protested against the government’s information policy, Ofe no information on the impact of the project her indigenous community might. During the eviction were six People arbitrarily arrested. Ea day before had die KWe buywane The South Resists („Dhe south resists”) the village Mogoold man and the protest camp visitede. When the participants of the caravan heard about the eviction, they spontaneously blocked the Transisthmian Highway, a thoroughfare in Oteapan/Veracruz, one against the state Violence to protest.

protest against Interoceanic Corridor and the Mayan trend

The caravan El Sur Resiste started a few days earlier in Pijijiapan/Chiapas and visits in April and May communities in several states located in southern Mexico and on the Yucatán Peninsula. She is protesting against the mega-projects Tren Maya and Corredor Interoceánico, whose ecological and social impact will radically change the region. The Tren Maya is said to be the beach resorts at the Riviera Maya with the city of San Cristóbal de las Casas, located in the Chiapas highlands and famous for its colonial architecture, and thereby opening up the Mayan ruins of the Yucatán peninsula for tourism. To do this, wide aisles are cut into the largely untouched jungle. In addition, the Yucatán are formative Cenotes – subterranean freshwater caves – and their unique ecosystems endangered by the construction of the railway line. The mostly indigenous communities in the region, like those in the Tehuantepec Isthmus, have not been properly consulted about the project and are resisting it. Not least because of the participation of German companies in the construction projects, supporters of the camp call out in the following communique in support of the protests.

Chiapas98 29.04.2023 – DANGER!!! Repression against the caravan #ElSurResiste!

A few hours ago the camp land and freedom in Oaxaca, Mexico – one day after the caravan got there! The eviction is therefore also a clear attempt to intimidate the caravan! Indigenous people had been blocking the construction site of the Corredor Interoceánico in the camp for two months, and now they have been forcibly cleared by the navy and police. Like the Tren Maya, the Corredor Interoceánico is a mega infrastructure project for the capitalist development of the region. The German companies involved (in this case Siemens, for example) benefit from these human rights violations!

Support the caravan with your solidarity and attention!

Stay up to date by following us on social media at @trenmayastoppen and using the hashtags #ElSurResiste #TrenMayaStoppen and #ElIstmoEsNuestro

Further information:

And here is the route of the caravan –

