Mexico: Protest caravan from Chiapas to Mexico City

(Mexico City, April 25, 2023, Latin Press) About three thousand migrants from different countries made their way to Mexico City in the state of Chiapas on April 23. The refugees call the caravan the “Crossroads of Migrants”, referring to the emotional strain that the fire in a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez means for them. 40 inmates died in the process. Officials from the local government and the migration authority, who have since been arrested and charged, are held responsible. It is also possible that Francisco Garduno, director of the National Institute for Migration (Migration’s national instituteINM) has to resign.

By taking part in the march, refugees want to make their situation “visible” and protest against a crime committed by the state. “We are missing 40 dead migrants, all of whom are innocent,” says Irineo Mújica. The activist from the organization Pueblo sin Fronteras has already organized several protest caravans and has received a lot of support but also criticism. Since the caravan started in the city of Tapachula in Chiapas, he has been leading it towards Mexico City. “We need structural changes in the National Institute for Migration, we want justice for the migrants,” Mújica added. He also stressed that “all of our protest caravans ended up at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. This is a place of refuge for us, which is open to us even at night.” However, several migrants stated that they want to reach the border with the United States.

Protest caravan from Chiapas to Mexico City by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.