(Mexico City, March 30, 2023, let’s get misinformed) Late in the evening of March 27, a fire in a detention center killed 39 migrants from Central and South America and injured 30. Videos are circulating on the Internet showing how the fire breaks out and the guards do not open the lattice bags for the prisoners. Over time, it becomes increasingly clear who is to blame for the tragedy. It’s the Mexican state. It may be that it has been repeated ad nauseam in recent decades, but it must be said once again: the failure to provide help, the criminal machinations of officials who are actually responsible for the security of migrants and politics confined to debate have led to the deaths of people whose only fault is the desire for a better life. We should not forget that the current tragedy has been preceded by hundreds of small tragedies that have killed fewer people but have been happening incessantly along the escape routes from Haiti, Venezuela, Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico and the United States. But also in the Mediterranean, on the coasts of Australia or in the Gulf of Aden.

It is the interaction of several developments that have worsened the already dire situation for migrants in Mexico.

A security policy that is obviously identical in the US and Mexico and that is now also permeating some Central American states: keeping migrants away from their own borders. We are currently witnessing the unification of a criminalizing policy in an entire region of the world. The illegalization of migrant collectives pursuing strategies of mobility, self-protection and self-care (including the self-organized caravans of migrants) The isolation of refugees on both the southern and northern borders with the ridiculous claim that this is for their own protection. Crisis management on the northern border that does not create sufficient infrastructure and only provides limited resources and untrained personnel. Responsibility for migrants turned away by the US or awaiting border crossing is not shared with the United States here, although it is a challenge that needs to be addressed together.

We could list countless other manifestations of a migration policy that has been completely absent or has not worked for decades because it is completely inadequate and in which there is no reflection on how complex the topic actually is. In addition, this policy ignores the opportunities that arise when dealing with migratory movements on the basis of international standards, ethical principles and the standards of the 2030 Agenda.

There are a number of mistakes and omissions of all kinds in current politics. Some are briefly explained here:

The supreme migration authority (Instituto Nacional de Migración, INM) is still responsible for the migrants, although the limited resources of the authority and the involvement of many officials in organized crime have been repeatedly pointed out for years. The National Guard (Guardia Nacional) was assigned to the migration authority to stop the migration movements. This was at the urging of the Trump administration. However, the point here is not at all about the legally questionable influence, but about the fact that this newly created police unit has only aggravated the insecure situation for the migrants. The situation for human rights defenders has also deteriorated significantly. There was no consistent response from the state to protect them. Defending the human rights of refugees and repeatedly raising awareness of these rights is a difficult task that has increasingly been entrusted to civil society organizations. However, they have been saying for months that their capacities have long been exceeded.

Another failure is the Mexican government’s disappointing and deeply embarrassing pledge to support Central American countries. One could laugh about the offer made here, if it weren’t so tragic: tree-planting programs were launched, while Central America needs a form of support and solidarity that corresponds in its economic dimensions to those of a Marshall Plan. Because the problems in countries like Honduras, El Salvador or Guatemala can only be solved with billions of US dollars annually over a period of at least two or three decades. In other words: long-term plans. However, a long-term perspective is something that requires visionary politics. But there have not been statesmen and women with such foresight in Latin America for many years.

Year after year we come to the same conclusion: criticism is being leveled, culprits are being found and rousing speeches are being held against those responsible. And that’s where most of the outrage ends. But what would be necessary? Act, obviously, and organize socially and strengthen certain basic agreements. However, where to start? Let’s imagine what the dynamics of social organization can do:

The debate about Mexican migration policy could be internationalized. Civil societies in different countries should draw the attention of the European Parliament, the United Nations and the Inter-American Court of Justice, among others, to the changes that other groups have been demanding for years. An unmistakable appeal to these organizations to deal with the issue and to comment on it should also put pressure on the Mexican state to end criminalization.

International bodies should also be informed in detail about the responsibility of the Mexican state. The International Court of Justice should deal with it.

An agenda on migration and development, which finds support from social organizations, should be drawn up and presented to the candidates in the next presidential elections. Continuing to pursue current migration policies in the coming years without social organizations showing alternatives increases the risk that tragedies like the one in Juarez will be repeated.

A plan for cross-border civil society cooperation in Mesoamerica would be a basis for agreements based on the experiences of enforced disappearances, abuse and exploitation of migrants. We should not forget that migration is a regional challenge and not Mexico’s sole responsibility. A global phenomenon can only be countered by internationalizing the migration agenda with the help of civil society.

New, valuable initiatives will be able to emerge on this basis. What we no longer need are analyzes of the causes. We already know the disease and the patient. We should move on to informing ourselves socially, collectively and in solidarity, to be informed and to take responsibility. Not only for the welfare of our migrant brothers and sisters, but also to save the ailing democracy in Mexico and Central America.

text: dr Javier Urbano Reyes, Professor of International Studies and Migration Studies at the Iberoamerican University of Mexico City

