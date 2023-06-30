Mexico thrashes Haiti 3-1 on the second date of the Gold Cup – Diario La Página

Mexico achieved its second victory in the Gold Cup after defeating Haiti 3-1 thanks to goals from Henry Martín, Santiago Giménez and an own goal from Ricardo Ade. The Caribbeans discounted thanks to a goal by Danley Jean-Jacques.

Although the rival is infinitely less than Mexico, and Jaime Lozano’s team has not found a team that demands it in Honduras or Haiti, the reality is that the improvement is notable.

El Tri could have scored more goals, and should have. Perhaps, the great complaint that today must exist for the Mexico of Jaime Lozano is the definition. The first half seemed like a shooting practice; unfortunately, the annotation did not fall. In the second period the story changed.

Jaime Lozano did not experiment in terms of lineup and repeated the same team that beat Honduras.

As for performance, the ‘Jimmy’ team is nice. He is offensive. He attacks, he has variants and despite the short time in charge of the team, he looks very worked.

As it happened against Honduras, the Aztecs went to the front looking to open the scoring from the first minute. And very quickly he was close to doing so through Edson Álvarez who, in an incomprehensible way, crashed his shot into the post when he was less than a meter from the goal line with the defeated goalkeeper.

That would be the tonic of the first 45 minutes. Arrivals, splits, counterattacks, filtered passes and long shots. Mexico tried everything and with everyone: Luis Chávez, Uriel Antuna, Jorge Sánchez and the most incredible, one of Henry Martín being completely alone just ahead of the penalty spot.

Haiti came close to hitting first and surprising after a serious mistake by Luis Romo. Fortunately, the shot from the Haitian striker and the good placement of Guillermo Ochoa prevented it.

In the second half it was imperative not to despair and hold on to patience so that the goal fell. Before the pressure overwhelmed, it was 1-0 thanks to a mended overflow by Uriel Antuna, today the best in Tri, who ended with a precise cross from the Cruz Azul player so that Henry Martín now if he did not fail. Open the can, the other goals would come.

Minutes later, after a great Aztec counterattack, it would be 2-0 after an overflow by Jesús Gallardo that ended in a Haitian own goal by Ricardo Ade. And the reality is that if the Caribbean 4 did not arrive, Orbelín Pineda was going to appear to score.

The Haitian discount reached 78 minutes and came to make Mexico a bit nervous. The Caribbean goal fell thanks to the eternal evil of Aztec soccer: the set piece and the aerial game. Danley Jean-Jacques rose by beating the weak mark of Julián Araujo for the discount.

When Haiti played better, Santiago Giménez finally appeared. The ‘Chaquito’ connected a good center, again by Uriel Antuna, to seal the final 3-1 and that the excitement in Arizona broke out due to the great affection that the Feyenoord footballer has for him.

The bad news for El Tri was the second yellow card for Jorge Sánchez, which will force him to miss the match against Qatar due to an accumulation of cards.

To close their participation in the Gold Cup, Mexico will face Qatar seeking not only perfection with a third victory, but also, at least with a tie, they will secure their qualification and first place in the group.