Mexico is facing the turbidities of its war against drug trafficking with the trial in the United States of its former police chief, Genaro García Luna, prosecuted for cocaine trafficking and complicity with the Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán cartel.

The trial of the former Minister of Security (2006-2012) has been at the heart of the matter since the first hearings, held before the same New York court that sentenced “El Chapo” to life imprisonment in 2019 for drug trafficking.

The first hot testimony came Tuesday when Sergio Villarreal Barragán, a former Mexican drug trafficker, detailed the modus operandi of the alleged monthly payments given to García Luna by the Sinaloa cartel in exchange for his protection and information.

There is no evidence, responded the defense, which will seek to discredit the testimonies of former traffickers protected by the United States such as Villarreal, nicknamed “El Grande.”

In Mexico, leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO for his initials) has promised a daily report on the process and has questioned local media coverage.

The president also reported that Mexico is trying to recover in a US court some 700 million dollars allegedly embezzled by García Luna.

Already as a former minister and at the head of private companies, he benefited from important state contracts during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), according to independent journalist Francisco Cruz, author of a biography of the accused.

The Mexican lawsuit was filed on September 21, 2021 in Florida against 39 companies belonging to García Luna or his relatives, detailed Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

López Obrador has raised “three hypotheses”: that García Luna “is not guilty” and “they have to release him.” “It would be a fiasco, especially the agencies and the government of the United States would be very bad,” he said.

The second is that he acted alone and the third, that he had “the license” of the presidents Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and Vicente Fox (2000-2006) with whom he worked.

López Obrador intends to embody a break with his “conservative” predecessors.

In August 2021, he organized a referendum to ask Mexicans if they supported prosecuting five former presidents for alleged crimes. 90% said yes, although the participating population reached only 8%.

FBI, your model

Arrested in December 2019 in Dallas, Texas, 54-year-old García Luna was a direct interlocutor with Washington when he was President Calderón’s security czar.

A photograph shows him sharing smiles with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2009, at the height of the “Mérida Initiative”, launched by both countries to combat cross-border organized crime.

Police chief, the former secret agent was then the armed wing of the total war against drug traffickers launched by Calderón in December 2006.

At that time, the so-called “super policeman” had already been monetizing his influence with “El Chapo” Guzmán for several years, the US Department of Justice accused in 2020.

“From 2001 to 2012 (…) García Luna received millions of dollars in bribes from the Sinaloa cartel in exchange for providing protection for his drug trafficking activity,” said agency alleges.

Before becoming a minister, this trained engineer headed the now-defunct Federal Investigation Agency (AFI), a branch of the former federal prosecutor’s office.

In that role, he oversaw the December 2005 arrest of Frenchwoman Florence Cassez and her ex-boyfriend Israel Vallarta, accused of kidnapping. It was a complete setup, according to a recent Netflix documentary.

Cassez was released by decision of the Supreme Court, which argued procedural defects, in January 2013. Vallarta, who was tortured by the AFI, is still in jail and awaiting trial.

Coming from a modest neighborhood in Mexico, García Luna joined the now-defunct national intelligence service (Cisen) at the age of 21, where he took John Edgar Hoover, head of the FBI from 1924 to 1972, as a model.

There he met his wife, an intelligence analyst whom he warmly greets at every hearing in New York.

Always elegantly dressed, García Luna has crossed paths in his various positions with US security agencies, whose presence in Mexico is an open secret.

“We had a close relationship with him on crime and drug issues,” recalls Mike Vigil, a veteran DEA agent assigned since the 1970s to Mexico, where he returned on mission in the 1990s.

The defendant faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to a possible life sentence as “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Kidnapping

The Mexican drug lord Arturo Beltrán Leyva “had to kidnap” the then Secretary of Public Security, today in the dock, to ask him for explanations about which drug traffickers he was with, alias “El Grande” assured in the trial.

“They picked him up (kidnapped) on a highway in Morelos. They took him to Arturo,” said the right-hand man of the bloodthirsty boss of the Beltrán Leyva cartel.

It was in a period when the cartels were at war after the arrest of Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, in 2008, for drug control in Mexico. The Beltrán Leyva brothers’ cartel and the Zs seemed to be the most affected.

According to the witness, García Luna would have told the boss that “it was their problem and that he was neutral” and that “he was going to continue working for both of them.”

“Arturo did not like the answer” and reacted “very violently”, but according to the witness, he told him “not to worry about the money (bribes) that he was going to cover” the part that was previously paid by the different bosses of the cartel to the officer for his protection.

According to the witness, the head of the Beltrán Leyva cartel complained that he no longer answered the calls he made through his right-hand man, Luis “Cárdenas Palomino”, and that “there were constant seizures” in his faction that ” benefited the Sinaloa cartel” of Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán and Ismael Mario Zambada, “El Mayo”, among others.

According to the defense’s calculation, based on the witness’s statements, García Luna would have received at least 230 million dollars in bribes in nine years.

However, an amount much less than the 400 million dollars a month that Beltrán Leyva earned from drugs, according to the witness who was his lieutenant until he was arrested in 2010.

The witness assured that when the defendant became Secretary of Security he continued “giving information”, above all, through his right-hand man Luis Cárdenas Palomino. One of the occasions was a tip-off that he was going to see a police raid on the occasion of the wedding of “La Barbie” in Acapulco.

“The party was held, but no one was. Not even the boyfriend. The government arrived (agents) but there was nothing,” he said.

He also assured that García Luna had provided them with a contact to buy equipment to intercept calls and signal inhibitors.

García Luna’s lawyer, César de Castro, based his defense on the agreement that the witness made with the prosecution to minimize his sentence. After serving 10 years in prison and paying a fine of 100 million dollars, Villarreal Barragán, alias ‘El Grande” is free and legally residing in the United States.

The Prosecutor’s Office, for its part, said that Genaro García Luna “betrayed his country and the United States, by receiving millions of dollars in bribes over and over again.”

The architect of the war against drug trafficking, launched by Felipe Calderón during his six-year term (2006-2012), also helped “Chapo” Guzmán introduce 53 tons of cocaine into the United States, becoming one more “member” of the conspiracy, maintained the accusing entity.

García Luna is the highest-ranking former Mexican official to appear before a US court and his trial arouses both suspicion and fear in Mexico.