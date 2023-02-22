Both teams beat Nigeria, tied with Costa Rica and each other, but El Tri had fewer bookings, a criterion that gave them the championship.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

The Mexican Women’s National Team, directed by Pedro López, tied this Tuesday at a score with their Colombian counterpart at the León stadium, a result that allowed them to be crowned in the Women’s Revelations Cup, given that it was the yellow card criteria that allowed them to Obtain the tittle.

The match had a semi-slow start, with both teams trying to do damage against the rival cabin, but everything remained in it, so the score remained without movement.

Colombia surprised the Mexican team, after they had an approach, the goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago made a mistake in her location inside the area, which Catalina Usme took advantage of by shooting from outside the area to make it 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Seeing themselves down on the scoreboard, El Tri reacted, put pressure on them and at minute 21 they equalized at one point when Stephany Mayor finished off a cross from the left to send the ball into the net.

Gradually, the Aztec team looked more disturbing in front of the goal of the South American team, they had options that they could not materialize, so the tie was maintained on the blackboard.

The match gradually increased its pace, the two teams generated dangerous arrivals, although the most incisive was Mexico, but the defensive coffee sector knew how to solve when it was required.

The Mexican National Team was close to taking the lead when Karla Nieto dove into the rival area, the ball went to the goal, but Carolina Arias saved practically on the line.

In the last minutes, the Colombians put Tri in serious trouble, but they were not forceful, so that in the end the match ended in a tie.

Both teams finished at the top of the competition with 5 points; however, Mexico kept the title thanks to the criteria of fewer yellow cards.

It should be noted that the three rival teams in this competition will participate in the 2023 New Zealand-Australia World Cup, which will take place from July 20 to August 20.

“Happy to lead this team”: Pedro López