Mheo makes the world laugh

Mario Hernández Orozco, from Pereira, is a renowned opinion cartoonist, winner of the Simón Bolívar journalism award seven times.

This caricature artist began his career publishing in the newspaper El Fuete, he trained professionally in El Diario del Otún, after leaving his journalistic house, he continues to do his work in the newspaper El País in the city of Cali, where he turns 34 of work, he has also published in other media such as the now-defunct Cambio magazine. He currently shares his work in the newspaper El Espectador.

Themes of his work

Because they are press caricatures, all his creations are related to current affairs, although most of the issues are political, since the complex reality in topics such as health, society, education, sports, nature and other topics seem always be traversed by a political tinge.

his strokes say

His illustrative expression corresponds to a testimony of the time in which he lived.

“What he tried is to show reality from a subjectivity, because it is my opinion, but trying to be dispassionate in the midst of a policy that is tense and passionate,” says Mheo.

The context changes and the art remains

Regarding the changes he has witnessed throughout his career, the artist expressed that “if one lives day by day it seems like everything remains the same, but the truth is that there are positive changes, there are expectations of changes also due to the political side.”

Regarding the changes that have occurred in the trade, there are many, especially in the technological field; When Mario began in the art of caricature, the maximum technology was a fax to send a caricature from one city to another, now it is possible for him to work from anywhere in the world thanks to technological tools and the Internet that gives him the advantage of being able to find out what is happening anywhere in the world, going to various sources.

The cartoonist commented that this is a time of much information, but also of confusion due to its excess.

A recount of his exhibitions

A couple of years ago he held a collective exhibition at the Bogotá Museum of Modern Art (Mambo), he has also shared his creations in museums in the city of Cali and in Pereira he has exhibited in various spaces.

cartoons of this time

The problem that the trade is going through is that opinion caricatures are linked to newspapers because these are their natural habitat. But if the newspapers are in crisis, the cartoonists too. So Mheo replied. “Regarding the relevance and necessity of the trade, I believe that all times are relevant, but this one more than all because of the number of events, positions and testimonies to give from a time that we had to live in,” Mheo concluded by saying.