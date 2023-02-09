The Santa Marta District Mayor’s Office, through the ‘Mi Calle’ program, began paving work on a section of the main road in the Miguel Pinedo neighborhood, with which it seeks to benefit more than 2,500 families.

In this work, the replacement of 1,081 linear meters of aqueduct pipe and 929 of sewage pipe will be carried out.



The Community of the Miguel Pinedo sector, was grateful to the Mayor for the new paving work.

The works are carried out by the District Company for Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal of Santa Marta, EDUS, for better mobility and the recovery of public spaces.



Mayor Virna Johnson spoke with the inhabitants of the sector about the development of the work.

Neighborhoods such as La Estrella, Ondas del Caribe, Cardonales, Santa Lucía, Tayrona, El Paraíso, Pantano, El Salvador and Santa Fe, among others, will have an alternate route for vehicular traffic.

“This is a program that has been successful since it was born, it began when the departmental administration began to envision that the different communities could solve all the paving issues that had been forgotten for a long time,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.