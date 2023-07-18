Home » Mi Calle Program begins paving phase in Santa Fe
News

Mi Calle Program begins paving phase in Santa Fe

by admin
Mi Calle Program begins paving phase in Santa Fe

The works are carried out in the section of 16th street between carreras 39 and 43, and will also benefit the sectors of La Estrella, Pantano, Santa Lucía, San Salvador, among others.

With the arrival of the first mixer stage began rigid concrete paving in the Santa Fe neighborhoodwhere the works of the Mi Calle programwhich leads the District Mayor’s Officeat the head of the Alcaldesa Virna Johnson.

Currently, the work carried out by the Sustainable Urban Development and Renovation Company y will benefit more than 2 thousand inhabitantshas a progress of 28%, with the pouring of 77 m2 of concrete, 184 m2 of fluid, 308 linear meters of sewer pipe, 160 meters in aqueduct, 25 home connections and registers, as well as 5 manholes.

“Thank you Mayor for this effort that is making us pave one of the main roads that connect the Santa Fe and Miguel Pinedo neighborhoods,” said Euclides Rafael Rodríguez, a resident of the sector.

With the transformation of the road network, it is demonstrated that Santa Marta continues to advance with the improvement of roads, mobility and the recovery of public spaces.

It may interest you: “Overflows from Calle 14 de Gaira are unrelated to the work”: EDUS

Meanwhile, Cindy Cuadrado, said that “we are very grateful to the Mayoress, because this here was a horrible powder and now we are going to have our street paved.”

This My Street projectincludes the rigid pavement construction of 580 m2 of road, 202 m2 of public space, 230 linear meters of aqueduct pipe and 202 linear meters of sewage pipe.

See also  The Chagos Islands Victims of a Half Century Crime - Gwynne Dyer

The works are carried out in the section of Calle 16 between Carreras 39 and 43and will also benefit the sectors of La Estrella, Pantano, Santa Lucia, San Salvador, among others.

My Street is one of the flagship programs of the Governments of Changewhose objective is to dignify the neighborhoods of Santa Marta, viewed and initiated during the administration of Carlos CaicedoI continue Raphael Martinez and continues with the mayor Virna Johnson, to improve the quality of life of the Samarians.

With the transformation of the road network, it is demonstrated that Santa Marta continues to advance with the improvement of roads, mobility and the recovery of public spaces.

It may interest you: More than 22,000 people will benefit from the construction of the main road in Timayuí”: Edus manager

You may also like

Assault by far-right youth at the PRC party...

Manabí must manage its dams

International Basic Science Conference Convenes in Beijing, Drawing...

How to prevent my conversations from being intercepted

Anna Taddei Award 2023, the edition dedicated to...

Questions that must be asked to have access...

Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives on Busy Georgia...

Ethno-educators are now Normalistas

Where is China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang? Speculation...

‘Forced into a threesome’, 2 young men under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy