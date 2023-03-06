Home News Mi Calle work begins in the Santa Fe neighborhood
Mi Calle work begins in the Santa Fe neighborhood

The execution of this project includes the construction on rigid pavement of 580 m2 of roads, 202 m2 of public space, 230 linear meters of aqueduct pipe and 202 linear meters of sewage pipe.

The program will benefit more than 2,000 inhabitants of the area surrounding the section of 16th Street between Carreras 39 and 43. This road will connect with the paved street that Mayor Virna Johnson delivered a few days ago in the Miguel Pinedo neighborhood and which also benefits to the sectors of La Estrella, Pantano, Santa Lucía, San Salvador, among others.

My Street is one of the flagship programs of the district government that dignifies the neighborhoods of Santa Marta.

“Every time I came to a neighborhood in the city to deliver this news I am moved, because Mi Calle is the essence of the district government that benefits families and that unites the community, improving the living conditions of its residents,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

For its part, the community is very happy, because at last they will be able to see their dream of having a transformed street that dignifies the life of the homes of this neighborhood, which has been founded for more than 35 years, come true.

“It is quite gratifying to be able to have a paved street soon, because it will minimize the impact that rainwater has on homes,” said Maribel Mora, president of the Santa Fe Works Committee.

It is worth remembering that Mi Calle is one of the flagship programs of the district government that dignifies the neighborhoods of Santa Marta, viewed and started during the administration of Carlos Caicedo, continued by Rafael Martínez and continues unstoppable with Virna Johnson, making this the seventh work that begins since the program that seeks to improve the quality of life of the samarium was resumed.

