Mi Casa Ya beneficiaries demand compliance

In a demonstration, around 100 beneficiaries of the government project «My House Now» Residents in the municipality of Yaguará gathered in front of the construction company’s facilities Rodriguez Briñezdemanding the materialization of their dreams of having their own home after five years of “unfulfilled promises.”

The protest, which took place peacefully on Friday morning, had the main purpose of drawing the attention of authorities and public opinion about the critical situation faced by these beneficiaries of social housing. Carrying banners, the protesters expressed their frustration and discontent over the persistent delays in the delivery of the houses that they received. were promised.

According to the complaints filed by those affected, they are awaiting responses from the construction company. Rodriguez Briñez and the Mayor’s Office of Yaguará, for the paralysis of the project.

You may be interested in: Huilenses transform former conflict areas into tourism destinations

«We are beneficiary families of the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ project and we have had to resort to these bodies because we have been receiving unfulfilled promises for five years. We have children with disabilities, with many needs, we have been paying rent for five years, we are tired of broken promises and signing extensions,” said one of the protesters.

The anguish and desperation of these families became palpable during the protest, where they expressed their determination not to rest until the construction company complies with the construction of the promised homes. “We are not going to rest until our homes are built,” emphasized one of the participants.

The situation has generated a call for attention to local and national authorities to urgently address this problem that affects a significant number of families who trusted in the government program “My House Now” as a solution to access decent housing.

You can read: Livestock are moved to Caquetá due to drought in Huila

Share this: Facebook

X

