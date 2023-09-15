Miami City Commissioner and Attorney Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Money Laundering and Bribery

Miami City Commissioner and attorney arrested on multiple charges of corruption

Miami, FL – On Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested Miami City Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Díaz de la Portilla and attorney William W. Riley Jr. on various charges, including money laundering, illegal compensation, bribery, and criminal conspiracy.

Díaz de la Portilla, aged 58, is also facing additional charges of official misconduct, campaign contribution violations, and failure to report a donation. Meanwhile, attorney Riley Jr., aged 48, is accused of failing to disclose lobbyist expenses, according to the FDLE.

The arrest of these prominent figures has shocked the community, as they both held positions of trust within the city. José Arrojo, the executive director of the Miami-Dade Ethics and Public Trust Commission, expressed sadness over the situation but highlighted the importance of shedding light on the alleged criminal acts.

During the investigation, evidence emerged suggesting that Díaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. accepted over $15,000 in payments for Díaz de la Portilla’s brother’s judicial campaign without reporting them, as required by Florida law.

Furthermore, Riley Jr. is accused of using a bank account under a Delaware-based corporation to launder around $245,000 in hidden political contributions. These funds were allegedly given by a management services company in exchange for a permit to build a sports complex in Miami.

The investigation also revealed that Díaz de la Portilla controlled two political committees, which were used not only to support his brother’s campaign but also for personal expenses. FDLE records indicate that one committee reported donations of approximately $2.3 million, while the other reported donations of over $800,000.

Both Díaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. were apprehended in Miami and are currently being held at the county’s Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center. They are scheduled to appear before a judge in bail court on September 15.

Díaz de la Portilla’s bail has been set at $72,000, while Riley Jr. faces a bail of $46,000.

The arrest of these individuals provides an opportunity for the justice system to uncover the truth behind the alleged corruption. The community is hopeful that this investigation will restore public faith in the integrity of elected officials and demonstrate that no one is above the law.

