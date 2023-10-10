Miami-Dade Police Arrest Woman for Robbery of $750,000 Richard Mille Watch at Hard Rock Stadium

Woman Arrested for Robbery of $750,000 Richard Mille Watch at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami-Dade Police have arrested a woman who stands accused of robbing a man of his Richard Mille watch valued at an eye-watering $750,000 dollars. The incident took place at the exit of the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens last April.

The suspect, identified as Sonia Montenegro Bolaños, a 39-year-old Colombian citizen residing in the United States with a “nonimmigrant visa,” was apprehended last Friday on charges of forced robbery and conspiracy to commit forcible robbery. Local media reports have confirmed these allegations.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim, a 38-year-old man, had attended the Miami Open tennis tournament on April 2. As he was crossing a pedestrian bridge to reach his car, Montenegro allegedly attempted to forcibly remove the luxurious timepiece from the victim’s wrist.

The man fought back, covering his watch to prevent it from being stolen. However, a second woman, referred to only as “Sabogal” by the police, swiftly intervened and snatched the watch away. She promptly handed it off to a third individual, who remains unidentified.

Witnessing this commotion, the man managed to grab hold of both Montenegro and Sabogal momentarily. In a desperate attempt to escape, Montenegro began shouting “rape,” prompting the man to release them. Seizing the opportunity, the two perpetrators fled towards the parking lot.

Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on a surveillance camera, providing invaluable evidence for the investigation.

The arrest report reveals that Sabogal is also a Colombian citizen and reportedly in the U.S. illegally. The authorities have expressed concern that both women are flight risks and may attempt to flee back to Colombia or another state. As of now, Sabogal’s whereabouts are unknown.

This incident marks another high-profile theft involving expensive timepieces in the Miami area. In August, police arrested a man who had robbed a Miami store, making off with several luxury watches at gunpoint. Similarly, in July, a couple was apprehended in Broward County for stealing a $150,000 watch from a jewelry store in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Earlier in February, a man stole five Rolex watches from an Aventura jewelry store, collectively valued at approximately $177,000 dollars.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are determined to bring justice to the victim and ensure that such brazen acts of theft are swiftly dealt with.

