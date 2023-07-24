Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez in Critical Condition After Serious Injury in Tampa

Miami-Dade Police Director in Critical but Stable Condition Following Attempted Homicide

MIAMI – Alfredo “Freddy” Ramírez, the Miami-Dade Police Director (MDPD), is currently in critical but stable condition after suffering a serious injury in the Tampa area over the weekend. Authorities have confirmed that the incident was an attempted homicide and an investigation is underway.

In a brief update on Monday morning, the police stated, “The director is in critical but stable condition. We ask everyone to continue to keep him and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Ramírez, who is seeking election as the county sheriff as a Democratic candidate, comes from a humble background. Raised by his grandparents who fled Fidel Castro’s regime in Cuba and with parents who are working-class in Hialeah, his profile on the campaign page reflects his upbringing. He graduated from the University of Miami and joined the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1995 after marrying his high school sweetheart. Ramírez and his wife Jody have four children.

During a recent virtual meeting with journalist Gloria Ordaz, Ramírez assured her that his officers are not authorized to request the legal status of individuals they detain. However, he sent a warning to undocumented immigrants involved in human trafficking and smuggling.

Ramírez has acquired an extensive educational background throughout his career. He holds a BA in Sociology from the University of Miami and has completed the Major City Chiefs Association Police Executive Leadership Program and Florida International University’s Chapmanville Leadership Development Program.

Over the years, Ramírez has worked his way up the ranks within the Miami-Dade Police Department. He has experience in various divisions, including criminal and special investigations, homicide, robbery, special victims, agriculture, and the street violence task force. Ramírez has also served in roles such as the Psychological Services Section and the Strategic Planning and Development area.

In 2020, Ramírez was appointed as the director of the Miami-Dade police. Prior to his appointment, he served as deputy director, working alongside former director Juan Pérez. With the support of Mayor Carlos Giménez, Ramírez has proven his dedication and commitment to the police force. Later, under the administration of Mayor Daniela Levine Cava, Ramírez was also promoted to lead the Miami-Dade fire team.

Recently, Ramírez participated in an exclusive interview on Telemundo 51 with journalist Gloria Ordaz. During the virtual meeting, relevant topics such as his training, his candidacy to become the first county sheriff, and controversial issues like Florida’s new immigration law and the concealed weapons law were discussed.

Regarding immigration, Ramírez emphasized that the county police would not actively pursue immigrants. “We are not going to knock on your door and ask for your papers,” stated the Miami-Dade police director, referring to SB 1718.

However, Ramírez expressed concerns about the new concealed weapons law that went into effect on July 1 in Florida. He stated, “I’m not against it, I’m worried,” anticipating that this law may lead to an increase in gun crimes.

Ramírez’s announcement of his run for sheriff in 2024 highlighted the importance of neighborhood safety and community trust. “Keeping our neighborhoods safe and having the trust of our community is very personal to me,” he remarked.

It is worth noting that Florida voters approved an amendment in 2018, mandating the election of a sheriff for Miami-Dade by the end of 2024, with the successful candidate taking office in January 2025.

The investigation into the attempted homicide of Freddy Ramírez remains ongoing, and authorities are diligently working to gather more information and apprehend the suspects involved.

