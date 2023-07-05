Miami Emerges as Least Affordable City for Homebuyers in the United States

Miami Confirmed as Least Affordable City to Buy a Home in the United States

Miami, FL – In a recent report released by RealtyHop, Miami has been confirmed as the least affordable city to buy a home in the United States. This comes as no surprise to real estate experts, who predicted this outcome towards the end of June.

The average price of a home in Miami at the end of June saw an increase of $5,000 compared to the previous month, bringing the cost up to a staggering $590,000. This figure is unaffordable for the majority of Miami residents, placing them in a state of financial strain.

RealtyHop’s Affordability Index reveals that homeowners in Miami will have to spend $3,170 per month in mortgage payments and taxes. This amount represents a significant 80.6% of the annual income of an average family in Miami, making it extremely difficult for them to save or invest in other areas.

The report further indicates that the only individuals deemed able to “afford” to buy a house in Miami are high-income New Yorkers. Experts warn that the real estate market in the “Sunshine State” may continue to experience price hikes in the coming months, solidifying its position as the least affordable city in the entire country.

Following Miami on the list of unaffordable cities are Los Angeles, California, Newark, New Jersey, and New York, New York. Hialeah, also in Florida, sits in the fifth position. Furthermore, Orlando, another city in Florida, is predicted to enter the list if its trend of rising house prices continues.

The monthly report provided an in-depth evaluation of the cost of the real estate market across the country. Shockingly, in 69 major cities, homeowners are required to allocate more than 30% of their annual income to purchasing a home. For the 25 most unaffordable cities, this figure rises to over 40% of their income.

Miami’s status as the least affordable city to buy a home in the United States raises concerns about housing accessibility and affordability for Americans. As real estate prices continue to skyrocket, it remains uncertain if prospective homebuyers in Miami will ever be able to enter the market without experiencing significant financial burdens.

