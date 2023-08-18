Miami Experiences a ‘Messimania’ as Argentine Star Lionel Messi Arrives

Miami Lives a “Messimania” Due to the Arrival of the Argentine Star

MIAMI – Three men in pink t-shirts walk into Banchero’s pizzeria in North Beach. They aren’t here for the “Barbie” premiere, they’re here to find a screen where they can watch Lionel Messi’s first game at Inter Miami.

Miami has always been magnetic for investors and a hotspot for guilt-free splurges. However, now it has become the city where Argentines come to see Messi live. But that’s not the only reason why Argentina is talking about Miami again. With a severe economic crisis ongoing for several years, Miami has become a lifeline for those who can afford at least a ticket to the United States. It has become a popular choice for the upper class who are wary of the Argentine economy and come to invest, professionals seeking growth and business opportunities, and young people taking advantage of tourist visas to work informally and save dollars for a few months.

The iconic Banchero’s pizzeria, which originated in the La Boca neighborhood, and Manolo, the food house known for its churros in Mar del Plata, are now planted on Collins Avenue, signaling the birth of Little Buenos Aires. Despite its name, most of the Argentines living in North Beach aren’t from the capital city but rather from other provinces, particularly the central and northern regions which are among the poorest in Argentina.

However, those who make the journey to Miami are not part of the 38.7% of poor people in Argentina. The city stands 7,090 kilometers away from Buenos Aires, and the Argentines who decide to live in Miami don’t have to cross dangerous borders or evade barbed wire. They simply arrive at Wilcox Field, the city’s international airport.

Ignacio, 27, is one of the many Argentines who have found a new home in Little Buenos Aires. He arrived from the province of Córdoba in 2022 with only $2,000 in hand, which was enough to cover just one month’s rent for a one-bedroom apartment. Ignacio, a systems engineer, left everything behind in Argentina because he anticipated the future of the country. He says, “I like Argentina, but I don’t want to go back. Maybe I’ll go to Italy instead.”

Nicolás, 31, is another Argentine in Miami. He was born in Corrientes, a province close to Paraguay, and worked as a croupier in a casino before coming to the United States. Nicolás has been in the country for two years on a tourist visa, which allows him to stay for only six months. He now works in the service sector of a hotel and wishes to visit his family in Argentina again. However, he is aware that leaving might prevent him from returning. These stories are common in Little Buenos Aires, where Argentines enter the US with tourist visas, work informally for a few months, and share apartments to save on costs.

Micaela, 29, and her boyfriend, Sebastián, 27, left Córdoba eight months ago with tourist visas as well. They didn’t have work permits, but they found jobs as a waitress and a cook to sustain themselves. They say they came to Miami for peace of mind, and they have found it along with a sufficient income. Their plan is to work for a while, save up in dollars, and invest in Argentina.

Manolo restaurant and Banchero pizzeria, located in little Buenos Aires, are the heart of the community. It was at the gates of Manolo where Norberto Spángaro, a consultant known for organizing the first barbecue championship in the United States, met with Argentines who later founded the organization “Mi Argentina.” They gathered during an opposition protest against Argentina’s former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Spángaro believes that many middle-class young adults come to Miami, work hard for a few months, and leave with substantial savings. This money goes far in Argentina.

According to the Argentine consulate in Miami, approximately 530,000 Argentines entered Florida in 2022. Over 69,000 Argentines have registered their addresses in the state, and the numbers may be even higher. In the last Argentinian legislative elections, more than 33,700 people were eligible to vote in Florida. Miami is currently competing with Barcelona for having the most registered Argentine voters abroad.

While Argentines can be found in different parts of Miami-Dade County, Little Buenos Aires remains the meeting point for celebrations and protests. It is where friends gather for dinner and mornings begin with coffee and croissants at Buenos Aires Bakery. The city is not only attractive to those seeking financial opportunities but also to young professionals looking to broaden their horizons and grow. The personal challenge, professional opportunities, and the desire for new experiences attract many Argentines to Miami.

In Little Buenos Aires, businesses like Banchero’s witness the influx of Argentines every day, asking for temporary work. Tomás, in charge of Banchero, arrived four years ago to work in his family’s business venture. While he didn’t come to Miami due to the situation in Argentina, he appreciates the new experiences he has gained. He hopes that the “Messi effect” will bring even more Argentines to Little Buenos Aires and activate an internal tourism circuit among Argentines living in other US states.

Miami continues to be a sanctuary for Argentines seeking economic stability and new opportunities. Whether it’s the upper class investing, professionals expanding their careers, or young adults saving money, Little Buenos Aires remains a symbol of the vibrant Argentine community in the heart of Miami.