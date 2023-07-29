Home » Miami International Airport Evacuated and Delays Expected Due to Bomb Threat
Bomb Threat at Miami International Airport Causes Evacuation of Cargo Area

Miami, FL – This Friday afternoon, the Miami-Dade Police and Fire Department responded to a report of a bomb threat in the cargo area of Miami International Airport (MIA). County authorities swiftly dispatched units to the air terminal cargo area, located near 6650 NW 22nd St, around 5:20 p.m. in order to ensure the safety of workers and passengers.

As a precautionary measure, airport employees were immediately evacuated from the facility and directed to gather across the street from Building 707 in the cargo area. The bomb threat alert was triggered when a sensor or device signaled the presence of a suspicious package in one of the cargo area bays. The package has been described as a 3-foot by 3-foot by 3-foot box.

In response to the situation, the authorities temporarily closed Northwest 22nd Street, which runs adjacent to the cargo area. Additionally, the fire department has established a command post on the north side of the air terminal, near 67th Avenue and 22nd Street, while the bomb squad is expected to arrive at the scene shortly.

Due to the ongoing response to the bomb threat, Miami International Airport has advised individuals with travel plans through the airport to check with their respective airlines for any potential delays or disruptions.

The safety of the public remains the highest priority for the Miami-Dade Police and Fire Department, who are working diligently to ensure a swift and thorough resolution to this incident. Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.

