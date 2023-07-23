Miami International Airport to Undergo Multi-Million Dollar Modernization Project

Miami International Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation in the coming months, following the approval of a multi-million dollar contract by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners. With Miami International Airport being one of the busiest entry points for flights in the United States, these improvements are expected to enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers.

The $12 million per year contract will primarily focus on modernizing the 372 oldest elevators, escalators, and moving walkways at the airport. Over the course of 5 to 10 years, more than 140 units will receive a complete makeover. This substantial investment aims to future-proof transportation units at the airport and ensure a more efficient and customer-friendly gateway to Miami.

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “This is a game changer that will future-proof transportation units at Miami International Airport for decades to come and provide an enhanced travel experience for all of our visitors.” With the airport experiencing unprecedented growth, Mayor Cava emphasized the need for significant investments like these to accommodate the increasing number of travelers and maintain high-quality customer service.

Beyond the revamping of elevators and escalators, plans also include the modernization of 126 passenger loading bridges and 203 public restrooms at Miami Airport over the next 10 years. These improvements are vital as the airport continues to handle a substantial daily load of both domestic and international passengers.

In 2022, Miami International Airport reached a remarkable milestone with a record-breaking 50.7 million travelers, marking a 10 percent increase from the previous record set in 2019 before the pandemic disrupted global travel. With the current trajectory for 2023, experts predict that the airport could surpass 52 million passengers for the first time.

Acknowledging the impact of these renovations on travelers, Ralph Cutie, Director and CEO of Miami International Airport, urged passengers to be patient during the transition phase. He stated, “We ask travelers to forgive our progress as we transition Miami to be more prepared for the future. This airport continues to climb among the busiest airports in the world, and our goal is to match that growth with excellence in customer service.”

This comprehensive modernization project at Miami International Airport signifies the commitment of Miami-Dade County to accommodate the growing number of travelers and ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all visitors to the vibrant city of Miami.

