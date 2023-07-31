Miami’s Trash Crisis Threatens Paradise for the Rich

act as a journalist and write a news article using this content

The famous beach of Miami Beach. Photo: Getty Images

Miami is a paradise for the rich, but now it’s filling up with trash, literally! From septic tanks that overflow with the rains to dumpsites overflowing with toxic waste, Miami’s environmental situation endangers the economy of a city that saw its population of millionaires grow by 75% from 2012 to 2022.

Last year, Miami led the ranking of the ten cities in the United States that new and old millionaires choose to buy their second residential properties, according to the latest wealth report from investment consultancy Henley & Partners.

Best destination for the richest… for now

By December 2022, the Sun City was home to 38,000 millionaires, 160 millionaires with at least $100 million, and 12 billionaires.

It drew further attention last June, when financial information provider SmartAsset revealed that those earning a salary of $650,000 or more in big cities like New York they can save almost $200,000 a year if they move to Miamithanks to low taxes and a more affordable cost of living.

But can the rich resist Miami’s repulsive garbage problem?

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office estimates that some of the city’s largest landfills they will run out of space by 2026.

Like many US cities, Miami buries much of its trash in huge dumps, strategically secluded from the wealthy. They are smelly hills almost 40 meters high, full of flies, rats and birds of prey.

Flooded house after heavy rain in South Florida on April 13, 2023. – Torrential rain fell across much of the Miami metropolitan area, stranding cars and forcing the closure of schools and the Fort Lauderdale airport. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

“It’s very critical,” said Levine Cava, quoted in a recent Bloomberg analysis. “We have to address all of that aggressively.”

Levine Cava’s solid waste director, Michael Fernandez, abruptly resigned in July, warning that the county won’t have enough space for trash if the mayor doesn’t act fast:

“At this point, the county will have to issue a moratorium for stop all real estate development”, he wrote in his resignation letter.

For Fernández, the solutions that the local government has proposed are insufficient. One of the proposals was to build a $1 billion dollar incinerator and power plantpartly with the aim of replacing an incinerator that processes 1 million tons of garbage a year and that was damaged for four weeks in early 2023.

In worse condition are the septic systems that serve its 2.7 million inhabitants: when it rains, flooding is almost impossible to control, releasing fecal bacteria and other contaminants that transform a tropical paradise into toxic swamps that kill fish and make people sick.

No other major US city relies as heavily on septic tanks, a sewage treatment system that lines properties across the county, from the luxurious enclaves of Coral Gables to Miami Beach to Homestead, near the Everglades.

A manatee swims in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables, Florida. Animals have suffered a large death rate due to water contamination from agricultural, urban, septic tank and other sources. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A $4 billion problem

Maintaining Miami-Dade’s 108,000 home and business septic tanks is a complex and expensive challenge. The county has spent $1 billion on water and sewer lines, and has approved the allocation of another $160 million. But sewage continues to flood the streets and does not reach the minimum limits to prevent contamination of drinking water tributaries.

Ridding the county of septic tanks will cost at least four times the budget, about $4 billion, according to government estimates. Residents will likely have to pay higher taxes to fund those efforts: they currently pay more US$500 a year in garbage collection feeswhile property owners are required to spend another US$20,000 on average to cover the cost of connecting to the sewer.

South Florida has a long history of septic tanks that end up making people sick with deadly bacteria, like Escherichia coli, and toxic waste that kills fish when it reaches the ocean.

Following a 2018 study, Miami-Dade warned that malfunctioning septic systems would become “an immediate public health risk.” “We are not in a crisis,” Levine Cava refuted almost four years later, at a press conference. “It will not happen on my watch.”

