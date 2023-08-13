Mian sir you have not learned your lesson yet, Akhtar Mengal’s letter to Nawaz Sharif

Quetta: Chief of Balochistan National Party, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, was angry with the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar. He wrote a letter to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing Nawaz Sharif, Akhtar Mengal said that Mian Sahib, you have not learned your lesson yet.

He said that such a person was nominated for caretaker prime minister, which closed the doors of politics for us. Such decisions of yours have created more distance between us and you. Your party has so quickly forgotten the conspiracies and unconstitutional actions of Musharraf and Bajwa.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal wrote in his letter that my message today is a continuation of the previous message dated July 22, 2022, because the problems that I mentioned earlier, I wish they would decrease, but as usual, they increased.

He wrote in the letter that instead of blaming someone else, it would be better if we blame our bad luck, the same Balochistan, the same forced disappearances, trying to solve the problem with guns instead of political solutions, towards the establishment instead of politicians. Asking or consulting them to find a solution to the problem.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal wrote that Mian Sahib, what has happened to us or is happening to us is our fate but we are surprised by what happened to you people who have not learned a lesson from it yet. We remember well the atrocities of General Ayub to General Musharraf, but your party forgot the conspiracies and unconstitutional actions of Musharraf and Bajwa so quickly.

The BNP leader in his letter strongly criticized the recent PDM era legislation and said it will be used against you.

He broadcast satires regarding the situation in Balochistan and also mentioned the establishment of Gwadar University in Lahore.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that in the last census, the population of Balochistan, which was around 2.24 million, is trying to send a message by reducing it by 7.3 million in the CCI meeting.

He said that making decisions without taking the allies into confidence in any important decisions will only perpetuate mistrust, the height and strength of those towers built from the soil of hatred between big and small provinces can only increase instead of decreasing.

Referring to the missing persons, Akhtar Mengal said that like the last time, this time too we thought that maybe your party would have realized after the bitter experiences, but your party has proved us wrong before. And now too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

