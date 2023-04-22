Miaoli’s real estate market is the first share of housing prices close to the people, attracting upstart bamboo

TSMC has set up a factory in Zhunan, Wuyang Elevated Road extends to the south, and life functions are mature, driving the population to continue to migrate

Thanks to the Zhunan Science Park, the population of Zhunan Town has grown, and housing prices in Toufen City have soared year after year. Due to the favorable housing prices, convenient transportation, and mature living functions, this area has become a dark horse in the real estate market in recent years. Experts pointed out that TSMC’s Zhunan factory and the extension of Wuyang Viaduct to the south of National Highway No. 1 were driven by two major themes, which created a boom in the housing market.

Taiqing Real Estate collected the real price of the first transaction price in four years. The unit price of the building rose from 151,000 yuan per ping to 290,000 yuan, an increase of 92%. The elevator building rose from 163,000 yuan per ping to 350,000 yuan, an increase of 114. %, the rise is astonishing.

According to the latest population statistics of Miaoli County, as of March this year, the populations of Miaobei Toufen and Zhunan Township were 105,000 and 88,700 respectively, and the population of Miaoli City ranked third with a slight drop of 86,000. Zhang Yongda, owner of Taiqing Real Estate Toufen Central Culture Franchise Store, said that with TSMC investing in the construction of a packaging and testing plant, the population continues to increase, and the purchases have spilled over and radiated from Hsinchu, making Zhunan and Toufen become Miaoli The population is growing administratively.

Zhang Yongda pointed out that the transaction price of new middle-aged houses in Zhunan Township has reached 250,000 yuan per ping within five years, and the pre-sale houses in the Sports Park commercial area have sold more than 400,000 yuan per ping. Compared with neighboring Hsinchu County In the urban life circle, housing prices are still relatively affordable, and the main transaction force is the first-time homebuyers of the bamboo family. Because the transportation and living functions are not inferior to those in Zhubei, it attracts house buyers and newlyweds to buy properties in Zhunan.

Zhang Yongda said that the area around the sports park is the most highly-named. This area is a commercial area, and many pre-sale proposals are adopted. Most of the proposals are sold out early, and they are not greatly affected by the equalization of land rights regulations. The “Changlong Series” of Baojiazao Town and the new project near Zhunan East Station, the main products are mainly buildings, with three to four bedrooms as the bulk. The “Prosperity Series” sold for over 350,000 yuan per ping, and earlier this year, it was reported that the price of a new case started with 4. And “Pin Future 3” is the representative of Zhunan East Railway Station construction project, and the transaction price also reached 290,000 yuan per ping.

At present, the total transaction price between Toutian and the main force of the building is about 10 million to 15 million yuan, and the price of Huaxia is about 6 million to 8 million yuan. The three-bedroom structure of the building sells best. In recent years, due to the economic development and the growing employment population, residential buildings have sprung up, and the transaction volume of the buildings in the future will exceed that of Toutian.

In terms of unit price of land transactions, the transaction price of the Zhunan Sports Park commercial area also reached 600,000 yuan per ping, and the low-density Zhunan Dapu rezoning area also soared from 210,000 yuan per ping the year before to 280,000 yuan per ping at the end of last year.

At present, the periphery of Zhunan extends to the Haikou area. In addition to the TSMC packaging and testing plant, at least 1,300 job opportunities have been brought to Zhunan. In addition, the location of Daqian Hospital has brought many benefits. Large-scale construction companies such as Baojia have already settled in. The average transaction price is one ping It has reached 260,000 yuan, and most of the buying is based on rigid demand.

Due to the increasingly complete living functions and the convenient transportation network in Zhunan Toufen, although the transaction volume was once reduced compared with the same period last year due to the government’s relevant housing crackdown policy, consumer confidence rose in March and construction costs increased. Overall housing prices continued to rise slightly.

The house age is 5-10 years and the cost performance is high

In recent years, thanks to Hsinchu’s spillover and radiation phenomenon, the price of Miaobei has continued to rise, and the prices of new houses and pre-sale houses have repeatedly hit new highs. Among the houses aged 20 to 30 years, old houses are still a large number of transactions in the market.

The sales of old houses over 30 years old are relatively slow due to poor bank valuations and loan conditions, while newer houses that have been completed in recent years are affected by rising construction costs and raw material costs. It is much higher than the middle-aged houses. It is recommended that house buyers can choose objects between 5 and 10 years old, which are more cost-effective.

(Text/Zhang Yongda, owner of Taiqing Real Estate Toufen Central Cultural Franchise Store)









further reading

New Taipei Housing City Xinzhuang Vice Capital Xinyue Livable Town

Pingtung’s real estate market, public construction drives house prices up to 3

Nantou real estate market Caotun house price is close to the people to attract young first-time buyers

The post Miaoli’s real estate market’s first price is close to the people, and the upstarts of the bamboo branch appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

