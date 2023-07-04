Micam presented to the new Emerging Designers

Mica keep looking at emerging talent. On the occasion of its 96th edition, scheduled from 17 to 20 September 2023 in the usual exhibition spaces of Fiera Milano Rho, the event dedicated to the footwear sector will again this year present the proposal of 12 emerging designers, hosted precisely by the ‘Emerging Designers’.

Research is the common thread that unites the proposals of young stylists, ready to tell Micam’s international buyers after a process that has seen them chosen by a jury of industry experts made up of Ernesto Esposito (jury president), Virginia Trent (General Manager Add Adc), Michele Ciavarella (fashion feature deputy editor style magazine Corriere della Sera and columnist for the Manifesto), Gaia Fraschini (stylist), Paolo Colaiocco (I photograph), James Cattaneo (fashion shoe expert). Sustainability and originality are the keywords of the collections presented: recycled or recyclable materials, attention to the production chain and made in Italy at the center of the characteristics of the footwear proposed by emerging designers.

Once again the versatility of the stylists is astonishing, gained through a journey full of experiences that has often taken them out of their country of origin and has seen them gradually, but without hesitation, enter the world of fashion and entrepreneurship. Yes, because many of them are not simply creative, but are entrepreneurs and founders of independent and brilliant startups, ready to conquer the fashion and footwear sector.

Marketing and social media, as well as design and fashion are the skills these guys have exploited to emerge and get noticed. Today they can enter the international context of footwear of excellence with their heads held high, thanks once again to the exclusive showcase of the Emerging Designers space which will provide a completely renewed layout dedicated to their collections and will give voice to their conception of fashion and style.

From Italy to Argentina, from Switzerland to Japan, the atlas of fashion told by these emerging young people, within a completely renewed layout, is broad and full of style suggestions, ranging from classic footwear to sneakers, from boots to sandals.

The 12 Emerging Designers of this year are: Belledonne Paris, with the ‘Sporty chic’ collection, Bonamaso’ with the ‘Save the planet’ collection, Caplait with the ‘Folkart’ collection, Daniela Uribe with the ‘Heartbreak’ collection, Judy Mazzotti with the ‘Squid game’ collection, Minacapilli with the ‘Sex and the City’ collection. And again Mosca Shoes with ‘Cowgirl’, Pierini Calzature with ‘Elite’, Room with ‘Bauhaus’, Soque with ‘Come together’, Tachino Chie with ‘Savile Row’ and Ubac with the ‘Jump’ collection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

